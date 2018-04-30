Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments.

My colleague Nicole Yang pointed out a great question last week that was posed on Twitter by the excellent Dodgers writer Jon Weisman:

Name your favorite player ever from your least favorite team ever. — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) April 24, 2018

You might have seen this since it went viral, with over 1,800 responses. I thought it would be a fun one to revisit here, since it’s the style of question I love at The Sports Q. Plus it will give me the data I need to hunt down and berate anyone who votes for Derek Jeter .

My answer would be Magic Johnson. I don’t think that needs to be explained – Celtics/Lakers and Bird/Magic was a special rivalry, and even if you thought Larry was the superior player and the Celtics the superior team, Magic had to be respected. That became easier when we learned through the years how much camaraderie and mutual respect they shared.

Strictly baseball? It has to be Mariano Rivera, doesn’t it? All class, and unexpectedly helpful to the Red Sox’ cause in 2004.

What do you guys think? Who is your favorite player from your least-favorite team? I’ll hear you in the comments.