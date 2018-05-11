Will David Price ever win over Red Sox fans?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
2:32 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.  

Pablo Sandoval comes close, but I can’t think of a recent Boston athlete who has given fans more of a reason to dislike him than David Price. Can you imagine Jon Lester missing a start against the Yankees because he got a minor injury that might have come from playing a video game? Or having to come out of a start against the Yankees because his hand was cold? I really thought he’d turned a corner with his great work out of the bullpen in the playoffs last year, but it’s back to the same old weird stuff with him. Do you think he ever wins over Red Sox fans again?

Advertisement

Sure he can win over fans. All it should take is playing on their team for a turn in Fortnite. Victory Royale for everyone! Actually, he’d probably bow out once he saw the storm coming.

The solution for Price to win over the fans is obvious, because we’ve already seen it before, briefly. He needs to pitch well in big moments, like he’s being paid a lot of money to do.

Remember, he got huge cheers at Fenway last October after pitching so well out of the bullpen in Game 3 against the Astros. He’d get them on his side again if he can somehow start to perform like he did … well, basically every year until he joined the Red Sox.

Listen, Boston sports fans (and media) like talk about how tough it is to play here, and that’s mostly true. But Boston fans also love a good redemption story, and there are few better redemption stories than watching a player who had it tough here push through the bad times to become a well-liked and even beloved player.

I’m not saying Price can become Derek Lowe ’04. But if he can somehow avoid mild carpal tunnel and Chilly Hand Disease to blow away the Yankees once in a while and generally perform like a pitcher who annually received Cy Young votes not that long ago, Red Sox fans will grow to like him.

Advertisement

But he’s got a long way to go to get there, and it doesn’t look like he’s even on the right track yet.

One last thought:  As beloved as Jon Lester is around here, he’s probably not the best example of someone who did everything right given that he was a prime culprit in the chicken-and-beer saga in 2011.

What do you guys think, fans? Can David Price win you over? What would it take? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Dwane Casey Raptors
NBA
Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey after another sweep by Cavs May 11, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series May 11, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Joel Embiid
Celtics
The Celtics reportedly wanted Joel Embiid to 'man up' and shake hands after Game 5 May 11, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
How Tuukka Rask compares to other elite NHL goaltenders May 11, 2018 | 6:46 AM
J.D.Martinez, Gary Sanchez
Red Sox
Red Sox rebound for 5-4 win, Yanks' 2nd loss in 19 games May 11, 2018 | 1:42 AM
LeBron James, Marcus Morris
Celtics
Connected at hip: Cavs, Celtics intertwined since big trade May 10, 2018 | 9:07 PM
FILE - In this May 3, 2018 file photo Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Price has been sent back to Boston for medical tests after experiencing a tingling sensation in his pitching hand again.
Red Sox
David Price may cut back on video games, will pitch Saturday at Toronto May 10, 2018 | 7:22 PM
Cavaliers Hood Basketball
NBA
Cavs laugh off Rodney Hood's apology for not entering Game 4 May 10, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Foxborough MA 03/10/18 New England Revolution Teal Bunbury contols the ball with pressure from the Colorado Rapids defense during second half action of MLS Soccer opening day at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Soccer
A list of New England Revolution player salaries in 2018 May 10, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addresses the media at the team's football training facility, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Allen Park, Mich. Patricia addressed the 1996 sexual assault allegation against him which surfaced in media reports. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
NFL
What we know about the dismissed sexual assault case against Matt Patricia May 10, 2018 | 2:01 PM
MLB
Tim Tebow holding his own in NY Mets farm system May 10, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Don Sweeney
Bruins
Bruins assistant GM draws interest from other teams May 10, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Celtics Cavaliers
Celtics
Here's how the Celtics match up with LeBron James and the Cavaliers May 10, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia says ‘truth is on my side’ in resurfaced sexual assault allegations May 10, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Celtics
Chad Finn: Cavaliers can wait; let the Celtics savor what they have accomplished May 10, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Drew Bledsoe
Celtics
Coming soon to Drew Bledsoe's winery: Terry Rosé? May 10, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy added to US team in World Championships May 10, 2018 | 11:35 AM
ESPN Monday Night Crew Football
NFL
Here's the new crew for ESPN's Monday Night Football May 10, 2018 | 11:26 AM
LeBron James, Marcus Morris
Celtics
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Cavs Eastern Conference finals May 10, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' nail-biting, series-clinching victory over the 76ers May 10, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Robert Kraft Meek Mill
Patriots
Meek Mill explains his friendship with 'real dude' Robert Kraft May 10, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Celtics Jason Tatum exults after his team's 114-112 victory that sends them to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for Game Five of their NBA Eastern Conference Semi Final Playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum is already moving up an elite list of playoff scorers May 10, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston. The NHL hockey team are bringing head coach Bruce Cassidy back next season, dropping the interim tag from his title as a reward for leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bruins
Here's the list of the Bruins' 2018 NHL draft picks May 10, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Celtics to meet Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Finals — again May 10, 2018 | 3:21 AM
Matt Patricia
NFL
Lions coach Matt Patricia denies 1996 assault allegation May 10, 2018 | 2:55 AM
New York Yankees' Neil Walker (14), watches as Gleyber Torres evades the tag by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, scoring on Brett Gardner's two-run triple during the eighth inning of a baseball game in New York, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Home plate umpire Cory Blaser watches the play. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
Yankees rally past Red Sox 9-6 for 17-1 surge May 9, 2018 | 11:28 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jayson Tatum #0 after hitting a three point shot to end the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Celtics advance to Eastern Conference finals May 9, 2018 | 11:14 PM
Blake Swihart, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
9 thoughts on a Red Sox team that should prove to be the club's best since 2013 May 9, 2018 | 4:32 PM
David Price during his start on April 11, 2018.
Red Sox
Alex Cora offered details on David Price's injury May 9, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Ichiro Suzuki Seattle Mariners
Patriots
A professional athlete apparently had no clue who Tom Brady was May 9, 2018 | 2:17 PM