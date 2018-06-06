What is the Patriots’ biggest concern as they start minicamp?

Is all the offseason drama behind the team?

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, and Danny Etling jog to warm up. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
With Brady and Gronk at minicamp, it seems like all of the offseason drama is behind the Patriots and the focus is finally back on football. So here’s a football question for you. What is the Patriots’ biggest concern on the roster right now? Is there one obvious area of need still? They have had quite a bit of turnover for a team that should have won the Super Bowl. I’m wondering how the offensive line gets sorted out. – David K.

Well, it’s nice that the concerns aren’t Brady and Gronk, the two best players ever at their respective positions. Sure, Brady will be 41 this season, but he’s coming off an MVP season and a 503-yard passing performance in the Super Bowl. He has a long way to fall to be merely excellent. As for Gronk, he’s happy and making jokes about riding stuff, which suggests he’s feeling super healthy and probably has a new contract coming his way. It’s good to have them back where they belong.

As for actual concerns, well, you’re right in that they have had turnover in fairly significant spots. Left tackle Nate Solder took the wheelbarrows of cash the Giants offered him, and while Isaiah Wynn sounds like a heck of a prospect, a rookie protecting Brady’s blindside isn’t ideal. That’s probably the No. 1 spot to watch.

It’ll also be interesting to see if Jason McCourty is a suitable replacement for Malcolm Butler at cornerback, if Sony Michel can do a decent Dion Lewis impersonation as a rookie, and whether Julian Edelman, who is 32 years old, can be the force he was before his knee injury.

Honestly, though, none of those individual concerns are especially troubling, at least right now. The Patriots are as loaded as anyone. The main concern, as always, is maintaining reasonable health until February. But if you’re making me pick one, it’s replacing Solder.

What do you guys think? What is the Patriots’ biggest concern as they begin minicamp? I’ll hear you in the comments.

