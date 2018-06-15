Should the Celtics trade for Kawhi Leonard?

Chad Finn says no thanks.

Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals. –Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By
5:15 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. 

The truth is now out there. Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. You in on bringing him to the Celtics even if it costs Jaylen Brown? – Jim B.

Nope. Great player. Top 10 player. Not interested under these circumstances.

Advertisement

For starters, there are too many lingering questions. Did he quit on the Spurs? If so, why?  And how do you reconcile that if you’re trading for him? San Antonio is supposed to be one of the most desirable situations in the league. What the heck happened there? Who is in his ear? And how did his injury play into it? Could he have played at the end of the season? Or was he seriously hurt? Is he completely over the quad injury, or does is this going to be an ongoing concern?

Further, I know there are credible reports out there about the Celtics’ interest at the trading deadline, with the logical assumption that they’d at least look into his availability now. But it’s going to cost more than Jaylen Brown and assorted picks. Leonard makes approximately $19 million next year. If it’s a two-team deal, then the Celtics would have to find a way to give up a high-salaried player. Kyrie Irving is a 1-for-1 match, while including Al Horford or Gordon Hayward would require more salary coming back for the Spurs.

No thanks. The 2017-18 Celtics were as admirable as any non-championship team I’ve ever seen. I want a sequel with a healthy Irving and Hayward joining Horford, Tatum and Brown.  The Celtics have a good thing going, possibly a great thing. Leonard is too much of a wild card to change that right now.

Advertisement

But what do you guys think? Do you want to give up what it would take to bring Kawhi Leonard to the Celtics? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Soccer
Watch Ronaldo's hat trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain June 15, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Manny Machado
Red Sox
Manny Machado would come at too great a cost for Red Sox June 15, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Nigeria chickens World Cup
Soccer
Russian authorities forbade Nigerian fans from bringing live chickens to World Cup matches June 15, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Cambridge- 06/15/18- Dozens of Iranian soccer fans squeezed into the Phoenix Landing bar on Mass. Ave to watch the World Cup Soccer match between Morocco and Iran on several large tv's in the bar. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
Soccer
5 places to watch the World Cup around Boston June 15, 2018 | 2:06 PM
Kawhi Leonard, Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge
NBA
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to be traded June 15, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Kyrie Irving Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Lil Rel Howery: Kyrie Irving was hyping up Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum before season started June 15, 2018 | 1:34 PM
names -- Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey (OWN)
Patriots
Tom Brady praises impact of players kneeling during the national anthem June 15, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Soccer
FIFA is investigating why over 5,000 fans skipped Egypt-Uruguay game June 15, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Ignacio Cetrangolo at Wembley Stadium in England holding a Defensor Sporting flag.
Soccer
How a Uruguayan soccer fan stays in touch with his roots living in Boston June 15, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Iceland World Cup
Soccer
One Iceland player prepared to defend Lionel Messi by working as a salt-packer at a warehouse June 15, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Carson Wentz, Nick Foles
Patriots
Eagles 'bling-ier' Super Bowl rings pay tribute to 'Philly Special' in diamonds June 15, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Dee Gordon, Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts turned a pretty impressive double play Thursday June 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
American Referees Soccer
Soccer
No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia June 15, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts's homer sends Red Sox past Mariners June 15, 2018 | 2:33 AM
Boston Red Sox New York Yankees
Red Sox
Why the Yankees are in first place even though they're a game back of the Red Sox June 14, 2018 | 11:41 PM
World Cup Russia
Soccer
A beginner's guide to the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 14, 2018 | 11:11 PM
NFL
Fight at Giants minicamp results in injury scare for Nate Solder June 14, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Kellen Winslow
NFL
Former NFL Pro-Bowler arrested on rape charges June 14, 2018 | 9:16 PM
Brandon Hickey Boston University
NHL
Brandon Hickey joins former BU teammate Jack Eichel on Buffalo Sabres June 14, 2018 | 9:13 PM
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Matt Parziale of the United States prepares to take his second shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Golf
Here's how Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale performed on Day 1 of the US Open June 14, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Golf
What Tiger Woods had to say about his ugly performance at the US Open June 14, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Kevin Brown New York Yankees
MLB
Police: Former MLB All-Star held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint June 14, 2018 | 6:17 PM
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Blaz Gregorc #15 of Slovenia defends Martin Bakos #83 of Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round on Day 8 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwangdong Hockey Centre on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins sign Slovakian right wing Martin Bakos June 14, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Rafael Devers
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox part with Rafael Devers in a trade for Manny Machado? June 14, 2018 | 2:52 PM
Chris Long
NFL
Eagles' Chris Long wins PFWA's Good Guy award June 14, 2018 | 2:40 PM
James Develin
Patriots
Patriots sign fullback James Develin to two-year contract extension June 14, 2018 | 2:22 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Mariners series June 14, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson.
Soccer
5 ways to pick a team in a World Cup without the United States June 14, 2018 | 10:22 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving 'should never consider playing with LeBron James again' June 14, 2018 | 9:26 AM
NCAA Men Tennis
College Sports
One way to get a White House visit? Have Sean Hannity’s son on your team June 14, 2018 | 6:02 AM