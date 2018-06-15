Should the Celtics trade for Kawhi Leonard?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments.

The truth is now out there. Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. You in on bringing him to the Celtics even if it costs Jaylen Brown? – Jim B.

Nope. Great player. Top 10 player. Not interested under these circumstances.

For starters, there are too many lingering questions. Did he quit on the Spurs? If so, why? And how do you reconcile that if you’re trading for him? San Antonio is supposed to be one of the most desirable situations in the league. What the heck happened there? Who is in his ear? And how did his injury play into it? Could he have played at the end of the season? Or was he seriously hurt? Is he completely over the quad injury, or does is this going to be an ongoing concern?

Further, I know there are credible reports out there about the Celtics’ interest at the trading deadline, with the logical assumption that they’d at least look into his availability now. But it’s going to cost more than Jaylen Brown and assorted picks. Leonard makes approximately $19 million next year. If it’s a two-team deal, then the Celtics would have to find a way to give up a high-salaried player. Kyrie Irving is a 1-for-1 match, while including Al Horford or Gordon Hayward would require more salary coming back for the Spurs.

No thanks. The 2017-18 Celtics were as admirable as any non-championship team I’ve ever seen. I want a sequel with a healthy Irving and Hayward joining Horford, Tatum and Brown. The Celtics have a good thing going, possibly a great thing. Leonard is too much of a wild card to change that right now.

