What will the Celtics lineup look like on opening night?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

The Celtics are in a spot where they can put together a trade for pretty much any star who becomes available. But they also have a team that fans want to see again next year, with Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving healthy. Trader Danny might be tempted to make a deal for Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis if he becomes available, or maybe a player we’re not even thinking of. What do you think the Celtics starting lineup will look like on opening night?

Advertisement

Man, that’s a tough one. I really do hope it looks like this:

Al Horford. Jayson Tatum. Gordon Hayward. Jaylen Brown. Kyrie Irving.

I suppose that’s what passes for the status quo, or what the status quo would be had Hayward and Irving remained healthy. After what the Celtics accomplished this year while losing two of the top 15 players in the NBA along the way, including Hayward during an Opening Night disaster that would have devastated lesser teams, I want to see this unit together. It’s an awesome five – don’t worry about classic positional designations, please — and one that deserves a chance to show what they can do.

Forget about Davis. The Pelicans won a playoff round, and it’s foolish to trade him now.

Leonard is the wild-card here, and there are a lot of different variations to a potential Celtics package. I think there’s a segment of Celtics fans that are underrating how good he is.

But count me among those very reluctant to trade for him. He bailed on the Spurs, hits free agency in a year, and who knows what the status of that quad injury really is. Terrific player, way too much risk, especially considering the great culture the Celtics have right now.

Advertisement

So despite Ainge’s willingness to deal, I don’t think a blockbuster happens this summer. Which is cool with me. Re-sign Marcus Smart, keep most of the cast from last year together, and let’s see how far this goes. This is the team they’ve been building toward.

But what do you guys think? What will the Celtics’ starting five look like coming opening night 2017-18? I’ll hear you in the comments.