Will the Red Sox win 100 games?

Barring catastrophe, yep, they are.

Mookie Betts, Christian Vazquez
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates with Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
Here's how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He'll pick one each weekday to answer, then we'll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

It seems impossible that the Red Sox haven’t won 100 games in a season since 1946. They’re getting there this year, right? – Colin R.

Barring catastrophe, yep, they are. And I’m not even sure catastrophe would slow them down.

The Sox are currently 66-29. They’ve won 10 in a row. If they win their final three games before the All-Star break and extend that streak to 13, they’ll have 69 wins — the same number they had all year in 2012 during the Bobby V. debacle.

They’re currently playing at a 113-win pace. They have 67 games remaining. If they go one game over .500 the rest of the way — or 34-33 — that’s your 100-win season right there.

They’re going to play far better than slightly above .500 ball the rest of the way. They’ve got a real shot at the franchise record for wins in a season (105, set in 1912). I believe that was Tim Wakefield’s rookie year.

Dan Shaughnessy pointed out that Saturday is the 30th anniversary of the Red Sox firing miserable manager John McNamara and replacing him with Joe Morgan. That fueled one of the hottest streaks in franchise lore — the Sox won 19 of 20 and 24 straight at home as “Morgan Magic” became the theme of the summer in Boston.

This, right now, feels like Morgan Magic, with the team playing so well and getting so many clutch hits when they need them (Mookie Betts, meet Todd Benzinger) that winning seems preordained.

Yes, the Red Sox are winning 100 games. I expect you all will agree. I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox
