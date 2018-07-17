What is the best All-Star Game performance by a Red Sox player?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

What is the best All-Star moment by a Red Sox player? There’s nothing close to what Pedro did in ’99 at Fenway, right? –Jerry M.

Nothing close, huh? Nothing close? How dare you.

How soon they forget J.D. Drew’s Most Valuable Player-winner performance in 2008, when he hit a game-tying two-run homer and nearly had to come into pitch during the 15-inning American League win.

It’s been 10 years since that game? Where is the 5,000-word oral history on it we all deserve?

Most Red Sox fans are probably surprised Drew played in All-Star Game as a Red Sox player, let alone won the MVP. But I haven’t forgotten.

Even as someone who celebrates the entire Drew family catalogue, I suppose I should concede that Pedro Martinez’s performance in the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway was superior, since it was superior to just about everything a player could possibly achieve during a baseball game.

Pedro struck out Shane Larkin’s dad, then Larry Walker and Sammy Sosa in order in the first inning. Then he whiffed Mark McGwire to start the second. Four straight overpowering strikeouts of hitters who combined for 177 homers that year, including 128 from Sosa and McGwire, in the age of inflated numbers and biceps? Now that is a feat to remember.

Facetiousness about Drew aside, the runner-up would probably be Ted Williams’s walkoff three-run homer in the ’41 All-Star Game. His four-hit performance in the ’46 game wasn’t shabby either. And I’m partial to Manny Ramirez’s home run off of Roger Clemens in the ’04 All-Star Game.

But what do you guys think? What was the best All-Star performance by a Red Sox player?

