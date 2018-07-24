Would you prefer the Red Sox get a starter or a reliever?

They're 40 games over .500. They really don't need much of anything.

Drew Steckenrider
Drew Steckenrider of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies. –Eric Espada/Getty Images
By
2:44 PM

I’m not sure they have the prospects to get anything they need at the deadline, so maybe this is just a hypothetical: Should the Red Sox trade for a starter or a reliever before the trading deadline if they get just one or the other? I’d go with the reliever all things being equal. I know the bullpen has been good, but I don’t trust Barnes, Hembree and even Kimbrel in the playoffs at this point. — Peter R.

It’s funny, I just saw a Tweet from Fox Sports baseball guy Jon Morosi noting that the Marlins don’t consider Jay Groome or Michael Chavis enough in exchange for reliever Drew Steckenrider. I get that to a degree — Groome had Tommy John surgery and Chavis is coming off an 80-game PED ban, so we really have no idea if either is a prospect at all. But, I mean, I don’t think the average Red Sox fan could pick Steckenrider out of the Marlins team photo, so I suppose that says something about the price of relievers right now. It would be very Jeter-era Marlins to get more for Steckenrider than they did for Giancarlo Stanton.

Anyway, I’m going with a starter, but I don’t expect one. Mike Fiers from the Tigers is pretty interesting, but there’s not much out there that has genuine appeal at a decent price. (Bartolo Colon, fun though he is, looked finished last time he was with the Red Sox — and that was 10 years ago. He can’t help now.)

Honestly, their best hope for getting starting help is probably the guy on the mound tonight. Drew Pomeranz has had a lost season in every way so far, but if he can somehow resemble the guy who went 17-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 174 Ks in 173.2 innings last year, that’s a bigger addition than anything they’re going to get on the trade market.

Their bullpen doesn’t worry me that much. The guys you mentioned are all having fine years, and Brandon Workman looks like the guy who helped them win the World Series five years ago. Good to have him back. I’m all for acquiring Zach Britton, but I can’t see the Astros or Yankees getting outbid by the Red Sox. Maybe get a secondary-type of addition. How about bringing Koji Uehara back from Japan? (I’m only half-kidding.)

To actually answer the question, though, I’d prefer they get a righthanded starter. But they’re 40 games over .500. They really don’t need much of anything.

But what do you guys think? Would you prefer the Red Sox get a starter or a reliever? I’ll hear you in the comments.

