Who is more valuable to the Celtics, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier?

"Man, are they going to be good."

Marcus Smart Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum celebrate during the fourth quarter of Game Seven in Round One against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
3:46 PM

Didn’t think about this much until Marcus Morris mentioned it and gave the group a nickname, but the Celtics should have a great bench, especially at guard. Terry Rozier filled in better for Kyrie Irving than anyone expected, and Marcus Smart is obviously a premier defensive player. But playing time might be tough to come by. That in mind, who do you think is more important to the Celtics this year, Smart or Rozier? – Nick L.

That’s a good question. To me, it’s Smart, just because his defense is game-changing, often against excellent players. (See the James Harden meltdown in the Celtics’ win over the Rockets last season). He gives them a palpable physical edge, and his determination seems to have affect the whole team in a positive way. I don’t think a lot of fans who get frustrated (rightfully) with his shooting recognize how important it was to re-sign him. Intangibles are exaggerated sometimes to justify praise of a player whose statistics aren’t exceptional. Smart’s intangible are real in a K.C. Jones/Don Chaney kind of way.

Rozier blossomed last year – and he stole a game with defense himself against the Pacers – but the only way I can see him being more valuable than Smart is if Kyrie gets hurt again and he has to play 30-plus minutes a night. He’s a quintessential third guard, and a very good one, and he could start for a lot of teams. But here, he’s the fourth guard, and a heck of an asset. Just not at the Smart level.

Man, are they going to be good.

Anyway, to me, Smart is more valuable than Rozier. But what do you guys think? I’ll hear you in the comments.

