What are you most looking forward to in the Celtics preseason opener?

Discuss your answer with Chad Finn and other Boston fans.

CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: From left Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7, Kyrie Irving #11, Gordon Hayward #20 and Al Horford #42 pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and Al Horford pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on Monday. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The end of last season doesn't seem that long ago, but it's great to have the Celtics back in our lives. Even the preseason games will be exciting. What are you looking forward to the most from the opener? It has to be seeing Gordon Hayward on the court, right? – Rob C.

The end of last season doesn’t seem that long ago, but it’s great to have the Celtics back in our lives. Even the preseason games will be exciting. What are you looking forward to the most from the opener? It has to be seeing Gordon Hayward on the court, right? – Rob C.

Yeah, that’s it. He’s such a terrific all-around player, and someone who is going to do so many good things in collaboration with this talented lineup, but we haven’t been able to see that yet because of the injury. And in his absence — or perhaps because he previously played in Utah and wasn’t the league’s most high-profile star, though he was superb in a playoff series with the Warriors two years ago — I think it was fairly easy to overlook him. I can’t wait to see how he fits. He’s going to be great here.

He’s not the only reason, though. Kyrie Irving’s recent offseason and practice performances are becoming the thing of legend. It sounds like he’s totally healthy, too, and I can’t wait to see him make one of his casually crazy finishes in traffic or bury a graceful 3 off the dribble.

Then there’s bulked-up Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, who vows that he’s corrected his flaws (and he was a hell of a player with them), and Al Horford, whom we all agree is the 16th best player in the league.

Yeah, I’m looking forward to seeing Hayward the most. But it’s great to have all of them back.

What do you guys think? What are you most looking forward to in tonight’s Celtics game? I’ll hear you in the comments.

