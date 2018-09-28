What are you most looking forward to in the Celtics preseason opener?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

The end of last season doesn’t seem that long ago, but it’s great to have the Celtics back in our lives. Even the preseason games will be exciting. What are you looking forward to the most from the opener? It has to be seeing Gordon Hayward on the court, right? – Rob C.

Yeah, that’s it. He’s such a terrific all-around player, and someone who is going to do so many good things in collaboration with this talented lineup, but we haven’t been able to see that yet because of the injury. And in his absence — or perhaps because he previously played in Utah and wasn’t the league’s most high-profile star, though he was superb in a playoff series with the Warriors two years ago — I think it was fairly easy to overlook him. I can’t wait to see how he fits. He’s going to be great here.

He’s not the only reason, though. Kyrie Irving’s recent offseason and practice performances are becoming the thing of legend. It sounds like he’s totally healthy, too, and I can’t wait to see him make one of his casually crazy finishes in traffic or bury a graceful 3 off the dribble.

Then there’s bulked-up Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, who vows that he’s corrected his flaws (and he was a hell of a player with them), and Al Horford, whom we all agree is the 16th best player in the league.

Yeah, I’m looking forward to seeing Hayward the most. But it’s great to have all of them back.

What do you guys think? What are you most looking forward to in tonight’s Celtics game? I’ll hear you in the comments.