Which team would you want to win the World Series if the Red Sox don’t? I think I might go with the Brewers, just to have someone different. – Jim B.

Easy. Cleveland. The Indians haven’t won it since 1948. A 70-year drought is basically the same level of misery as an 86-year stretch without one, so they’re certainly relatable.

Plus, there’s the Tito factor. Terry Francona should be Hall of Famer no matter what, but winning one elsewhere beyond the two in Boston – especially with a franchise like Cleveland that endured a lot of lousy years and heartbreak – would make his case irrefutable.

Also, Francisco Lindor is one of the most likable players in baseball. And they’re practically owed one after how it ended with the Cubs two years ago. Not even the Red Sox managed to lose a Game 7 of a World Series in extra innings.

I’ll admit, I hope the Sox win it – it’s always a thrill to cover a World Series, and it’s good for the mood of the region, not to mention business. But if they can’t, and so much luck is involved no matter how good you are, here’s to the Indians.

What do you guys think? Who do you want to win the World Series if the Red Sox don’t? I’ll hear you in the comments.