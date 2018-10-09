Was Ron Darling right about the Red Sox violating unwritten rules?

"I would find that offensive, personally."

Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi hits a 3-RBI double against Lance Lynn. –Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By
5:17 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

I know, this isn’t in the form of a question, but it is an ideal entry point to discuss a topic that has been filling up my inbox in the last 18 hours or so.

Advertisement

Did Ron Darling have a point about the Red Sox gracelessly breaching baseball’s unwritten rules last night, or was this silly get-off-my-lawn stuff that should have gone the way of Joe Kerrigan’s managing career a long time ago?

With the preface that I like Darling a lot as an analyst (especially when TBS has paired him in the booth with Dennis Eckersley), it was absurd to give the Red Sox any grief about trying to continue to score even with a huge lead.

When Andrew Benintendi stole second in the fifth inning with the Red Sox leading 10-1, Darling said: “Well, I guess from the school of not taking anything for granted. You don’t usually see that. In the postseason, maybe. Regular season, never.”

In the seventh, with the Red Sox still leading 10-1, Benintendi took a big cut on a 3-0 pitch, leading Darling to say this: “So I was saying before that, on a 10-1 score, Benintendi took off to run. And stole a base. I found that unusual, but you know, you can still keep pushing the envelope.

“But boy, swinging 3-0 in the seventh with a 10-1 lead. There used to be a book. There’s no book anymore. Everything’s gray. But I would find that offensive, personally.” 

Advertisement

Perhaps the Yankees found it offensive, too. Maybe it will be motivation in Game 4. But in a small way, there was a thread of respect in the Red Sox still trying to add to their totals. The Yankees hit a million home runs this year, the Red Sox bullpen is not exactly a strength, and it was not out of the question that Aaron Judge could hit a three-run homer, Giancarlo a two-run shot, and suddenly Yankee Stadium is rocking (at least the fans who remained would be) and a 10-6 lead would feel awfully tight.

It’s the playoffs. Of course, you try to score, at any time, by any means. Plus, baseball’s unwritten rules are stupid. I hope the Red Sox keep violating them.

What do you guys think? Was Ron Darling wrong in suggesting the Red Sox were violating the unwrittens? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q New York Yankees Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

New York 10/08/18: First base umpire Angel Hernandez (front center) in the fourth inning. New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox in game three of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
All eyes will be on umpire Angel Hernandez in ALDS Game 4 tonight October 9, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Joe Torre Yankees 2004
Red Sox
Joe Torre explained his one regret from the 2004 ALCS October 9, 2018 | 3:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Tom Brady thought the Patriots should have put up 'at least' 52 points last week. Here's why. October 9, 2018 | 3:09 PM
College Sports
BC to wear ’80s-style uniforms Saturday to honor the Flutie era October 9, 2018 | 2:01 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Tom Brady is rooting for two teams in the MLB playoffs October 9, 2018 | 12:51 PM
Norton MA 9/2/18 Brooks Koepka tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the at Dell Technologies Championship. (photo by
Golf
Brooks Koepka voted PGA Tour's top player of the year October 9, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Yankee Stadium Red Sox
Red Sox
What happened to the fans at Yankee Stadium last night? October 9, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
3 stats from Nathan Eovaldi's ongoing dominance against the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Austin Romine
Red Sox
Aaron Boone on decision to have backup catcher pitch: 'You hate doing something like that' October 9, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
What the Yankees had to say about Luis Severino's pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
What the Red Sox said about Brock Holt's cycle October 9, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Yankees
Red Sox
What the Yankees said about losing 16-1 in Game 3 October 9, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Luis Severino
Red Sox
After Yankees loss, New York media focused on pregame controversy October 9, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Dwight Howard's back problems delay his Wizards debut October 9, 2018 | 1:02 AM
Aaron Boone, the New York Yankees manager, before Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, at Fenway Park in Boston, Oct. 5, 2018.
MLB
Aaron Boone's inexperience shows in an embarrassing Yankees' loss October 9, 2018 | 12:59 AM
Red Sox Yankees
Red Sox
Chad Finn: 9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ 16-1 victory over the Yankees October 9, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt hits 1st postseason cycle as Red Sox rout Yankees October 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Call him Mr. Brocktober October 8, 2018 | 11:38 PM
Angel Hernandez
Red Sox
Umpire Angel Hernandez had several calls overturned at first base Monday night October 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time yards passing leader October 8, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt reacts after hitting a two run triple to score Xander Bogaerts and Steve Pearce against the New York Yankees during the 4th inning in Game 3.
Red Sox
The Red Sox erupted for seven runs in the 4th inning of Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 10:04 PM
Tom Brady on the sideline during the Patriots-Colts game.
Patriots
Tom Brady tells Erin Andrews he knows he's 'not going to play another 10 years' October 8, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Bruins left wing Brad Marchand controls the puck with pressure from Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' home-opening win over the Senators October 8, 2018 | 9:43 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Yankee fans booed every Red Sox player — except one — before Game 3 October 8, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy on the 'Yankees suck' chant: 'I'm all for it' October 8, 2018 | 7:17 PM
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Lions game in Sept., 2018.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patrick Mahomes October 8, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz, center, is swarms by teammates after the Colorado Rockies committed the final out in the ninth inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Denver. The Brewers won 6-0 to sweep the series in three games and move on to the National League Championship Series.
MLB
Ryan Brasier among players to take long path to the playoffs October 8, 2018 | 7:09 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 22: General Manager Ryan McDonough of the Phoenix Suns speaks during a press conference at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 22, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NBA
Phoenix Suns fire general manager Ryan McDonough October 8, 2018 | 7:07 PM
ALDS Astros Indians Baseball
MLB
Astros beat the Indians 11-3, advance to the ALCS in a sweep October 8, 2018 | 6:03 PM
Golden Knights Sabres Hockey
NHL
Jack Eichel scores 2 in Sabres' 4-2 win over Golden Knights October 8, 2018 | 5:46 PM