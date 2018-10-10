Who was the Red Sox’ MVP in the ALDS?

If Major League Baseball gave out Division Series MVP awards, who would have won it for the Red Sox?

New York, NY: 10-09-18: After the replay upheld the call for rthe final out of the game, the Red Sox Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Steve Pearce react. The Boston Red Sox visited the New York Yankees for Game Four of their MLB ALDS baseball playoffs at Yankee Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
After the replay upheld the call for the final out, Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Steve Pearce celebrate. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
If Major League Baseball gave out Division Series MVP awards, who would have won it for the Red Sox? Hard to vote for anyone other than Brock Holt since he hit for the cycle and drove in six runs when the series was tied 1-1. – Tim D.

You could argue that the best choice isn’t a player. Alex Cora had some Francona-in-’04-level stuff going on in this series. Pretty much everything he tried that wasn’t conventional wisdom worked. Just an extraordinary series for the Red Sox’ rookie manager.

You could also make the case that Giancarlo Stanton was quite helpful to the Red Sox.

Holt’s performance was historic, but it did come in a game that they won by 15 runs, and he played in just one of four games in the series.

I think it comes down to three players:

J.D. Martinez, who had the tone-setting three-run homer in Game 1, drove in the first run in Game 4, and hit .352 with a .997 OPS with six RBIs in the series.

Rick Porcello, who gave the Red Sox necessary inning of relief in Game 1 and pitched brilliantly for five innings in Game 4.

And Chris Sale, who pitched well in Game 1 and gave the Red Sox a crucial inning of relief in Game 4. He and Porcello really had each other’s backs, huh?

Now that I think about it, I’ll also hear the argument for Steve Pearce, who hit .333 in the series and made the stretch of a lifetime to end it.

I think my vote would go to Martinez. He was basically the RBI machine he’s been all season, and he picked up the slack for Mookie Betts, who hit .188 with a .556 OPS in the four games.

But all of these guys, and maybe even a few more, have a decent case. Not Craig Kimbrel, though. He was trying to kill all of us.

What do you guys say? Who was the de facto MVP of the ALDS? I’ll hear you in the comments.

