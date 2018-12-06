Sports Q: Do you like the reported terms on Nathan Eovaldi’s new contract?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Just saw that Nathan Eovaldi is staying with the Red Sox for four years at $67.5 million according to the MLB Network. Doesn’t that seem like good terms for the Red Sox considering he apparently had a lot of teams after him and Patrick Corbin just got $140 million. Agree? – Charles G.

It’s a lot, but a little less than I expected, if that makes sense. Sentimentally, I’m really glad Eovaldi is back. His postseason performance, especially during Game 3 of the World Series, will never be forgotten. It’s already the most cherished loss in franchise history. He seems like a great guy and teammate, and his stuff is electrifying.

I do wonder if that electrifying stuff translates to more success over the long haul. It should – he’s still only 28, and he was superb in September (1.35 ERA) before his epic October. But there’s a lot of risk, not so much related to his two previous Tommy John surgeries, but based on the fact that he’s basically been an average pitcher over seven years of his career (4.16 ERA, 98 adjusted OPS).

It’s not good business to pay someone for past postseason heroics or nostaligic reasons or because the fans are clamoring for it. But if the Red Sox are convinced that Eovaldi’s filthy repertoire is going to translate to him being a valuable and reliable starting pitcher for a couple of years, then I’m all for these terms. I trust their judgment, even if I suspect a certain part of the reason they kept him is because of what he did, not what he might do.

So, yes, with just a little wariness, I’m good with the terms on Eovaldi’s contract. But what about you guys? Is the happiness at the news of this deal practically unanimous among Red Sox fans? I’ll hear you in the comments.