Is there anything else the Red Sox should do to improve their roster?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Is there anything you want to see the Red Sox do to improve the roster this offseason? Right now it looks like bullpen help is all they need. – Will C.

Advertisement

Not exactly the most in-depth answer here … but nope, the relative status quo works for me. Keep Xander Bogaerts, keep Rick Porcello, keep Jackie Bradley Jr. (extremely curious to see the results of his offseason work with J.D. Martinez), maybe trade a catcher, sign a reliever or two (David Robertson seems likely), and then go all-out for the repeat before the bills really come due.

There really aren’t any voids other than a couple of open spots in the bullpen. I’ve got no problem with watching Joe Kelly head to LA. He was spectacular in the postseason – the Dodgers sure saw him at his best – but he also had an ERA of 8 or higher in three different months last season. He found consistent excellence at the right time, but I suspect consistent excellence is not something that will be delivered going forward.

I find it hard to believe that there’s any chance they keep Craig Kimbrel, even if the door is slightly open. They played this perfectly with him, got a couple of seasons of true excellence, another very good year (I mean, he still allows about one hit every two innings, which is nuts) that had not-so-subtle signs of impending decline, won a World Series, and will now watch another team pay him big bucks as his skills erode.

Advertisement

It’s funny, this is shaping up to be the least eventful offseason in years for the Red Sox. Last year they signed Martinez. The year before, they traded for Chris Sale. The year before that, Kimbrel and David Price were brought aboard.

Now, there’s no real reason for change. They won 108 games in ’18. Let’s see what this core can do for an encore.

But what does everyone else think? Is there anything else you want the Red Sox to do this offseason roster-wise? I’ll hear you in the comments.