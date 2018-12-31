Which Boston sports team do you most want to see win a championship in 2019?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, email, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

I got to wondering about this Sunday when watching the Patriots look as good as they have all year in locking down the No. 2 seed. Which Boston team would you most like to see win a championship soon? It’s got to be the Patriots for me, just to see Tom Brady get one more before it’s over. How about you? – Matt B.

Talk about rich sports-fan problems, huh? The Red Sox just won the World Series, the Patriots and Celtics are at least in the realm of legitimate contenders, and it’s not like the Bruins have become the Kansas City Scouts. We’re pretty lucky around here, and we have been for a heck of a long time. That probably goes without saying, but I feel like we need to say it anyway.

I think I’m with you on your sentiments with the Patriots, and for the same reason. I’ll always root for the making of history. It would be something else to see Brady and Bill Belichick get a sixth ring in tandem. Heck, making a ninth Super Bowl would be a feat in itself, albeit one that would feel like a very small consolation prize if they didn’t win the thing.

I was tempted to go with the Celtics, though. I mean, imagine how fun that would be to watch them knock off the Warriors (and perhaps end their dynasty given some of the contract statuses there) in the Finals? Imagine what would go into that – Kyrie Irving playing out of his mind, Marcus Smart tormenting Steph Curry and/or Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum putting on a show on the big stage. That journey to the duck boats would be incredible.

I can’t pick the Celtics, though. Gotta go with history, and the chance to make even more. A sixth ring for Brady and the Patriots has to be the No. 1 choice, right? What does everyone else think? I’ll hear you in the comments.