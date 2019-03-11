Sports Q: What is the Patriots’ biggest need?

Discuss where the Patriots need to focus in on most during free agency with Chad Finn and other Pats fans.

Trent Brown Patriots Tom Brady
Former Patriot Trent Brown will reportedly become the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signs with the Oakland Raiders Wednesday, according to a report. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
1:52 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email,He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

With Trent Brown moving on to the Raiders, is left tackle the Patriots’ biggest need right now? I don’t think it is because Isaiah Wynn should be ready to be plugged in there, so what is their biggest need? – Terry S.

Advertisement

First, can you think of a one-year partnership that worked out perfectly for both player and team like the Trent Brown situation? Darrelle Revis’s one-year stay with the Patriots when they broke their Super Bowl victory drought in 2014 is the only other similar situation I can think of where player and team both got exactly what they wanted.

The Patriots got Brown and the No. 143 pick in the draft last April from the Niners for the No. 95 pick. He won the left tackle job (and probably would have even if Wynn hadn’t popped his Achilles’ in camp), got coached up by Dante Scarnecchia, filled the void left by the departure of Nate Solder almost seamlessly, won a ring, and then Monday got a reported four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders ($36.5 million guaranteed) that will make him the highest-paid tackle in football, surpassing Solder. That’s how you do it.

To actually answer the question, I don’t think left tackle is a void and the Patriots trust that Wynn, a first-round pick last year who cleared holes for Sony Michel at Georgia, will be ready to go. What is the biggest void? Probably receiver, with Phillip Dorsett, Cordarelle Patterson and Chris Hogan all hitting free agency.

Advertisement

I’d love to see the Patriots bring back the efficient Dorsett, but the former first-rounder should have suitors willing to pay him a wage that exceeds his value so far. Patterson is fun to have around – he was a much tougher runner than I knew – but someone might overpay for his versatility and explosiveness while disregarding that he isn’t always in the right place at the right time. Hogan has been a nice player here, but it’s time to move on.

I wasn’t one of those who thought bringing back Danny Amendola was a great idea – he’s more valuable as a leader now than as a player to be relied upon for consistent production – but I would like to see them sign a couple of receivers in free agency.

Buy Tickets

And I’ll admit it: When I see the reports that the Giants are discussing the possibility of trading Odell Beckham Jr., I do wonder whether the Patriots would get in on that, as unappealing as his salary might be.

I’d also like to see them draft a tight end fairly high, even if Rob Gronkowski does decide to play another year. But there aren’t a lot of holes here for the defending Super Bowl champs. And what voids they do have will be filled capably, even if they aren’t flashy acquisitions. The Brown pick-up last year was a perfect example.

But what does everyone else think? What is the Patriots’ biggest need? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Isaiah Wynn Patriots camp.
Patriots
Here's how Isaiah Wynn reacted to Trent Brown's reportedly record-breaking contract March 11, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Trent Brown Patriots NFL
Patriots
NFL free agency tracker: Trent Brown will sign with Oakland, according to a report March 11, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home March 11, 2019 | 11:02 AM
Danny Amendola Chris Hogan
NFL
Danny Amendola reportedly plans to sign with the Lions March 11, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Spring Training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: A few observations from a week at Red Sox spring training March 11, 2019 | 9:30 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015 file photo, United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario. Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home in California. She was 23. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Sports News
U.S. Olympic cycling medalist Kelly Catlin dies at 23 March 11, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Bruins Penguins NHL Hockey
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' streak-ending night in Pittsburgh March 11, 2019 | 7:51 AM
James Niehues works on a trail map for Gunstock, located in New Hampshire.
Skiing
Meet the artist who still hand-paints many of New England's ski maps March 11, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann scores on Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal during the first period.
Bruins
Penguins end Bruins' 19-game point streak in 4-2 win March 10, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand and his daughter share a sweet pregame moment March 10, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Dustin Pedroia Spring Training Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's what Dustin Pedroia's teammates are saying about his comeback March 10, 2019 | 6:45 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers trade the star receiver they’d prefer to send him to a team they don’t play often. But general manager Kevin Colbert said, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that calculation could change depending on the offer. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
NFL
Antonio Brown the latest polarizing NFL player to end up with the Raiders March 10, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Vlad Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Top MLB prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique injury March 10, 2019 | 2:52 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown gets his wish in trade to Raiders March 10, 2019 | 9:27 AM
David Krejci celebrates his game-winner as the Bruins extended their point streak to 19 straight games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from yet another Bruins come-from-behind victory March 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James chat during Saturday's game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 30 points propel Celtics past Los Angeles Lakers March 9, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.
Celebs
Alex Rodriguez popped the question, and Jennifer Lopez said yes March 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Michael Bennett believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has admired his game for years.
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots DE Michael Bennett March 9, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Bruins center David Krejci (46) scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to give the Bruins their second last-minute win in a row, 3-2, over Ottawa.
Bruins
David Krejci's late goal helps Bruins extend points streak to 19 March 9, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
The Yankees will use Masahiro Tanaka on Opening Day March 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian's team has dealt with several injuries lately.
College Sports
NC State pulls away from Boston College March 9, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Dwayne Allen, shown here playing against the Miami Dolphins as a member of the Patriots, will play for the Dolphins next year.
NFL
Former Patriots TE Dwayne Allen agrees to 2-year deal with Miami Dolphins March 9, 2019 | 2:26 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans.
NFL
NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime March 9, 2019 | 12:55 PM
NBC Sports Premier League Mornings Live
Soccer
'Premier League Mornings Live' is coming to Boston March 9, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
These 4 Gordon Hayward stats dictate the Celtics' success March 8, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Danny Amendola said he has nothing but love for Miami.
Patriots
Miami Dolphins release former Patriot WR Danny Amendola March 8, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, and Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving chat during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Celtics
Are Kyrie Irving and the Celtics on the cusp of winning, or losing? March 8, 2019 | 6:33 PM
PATS SLIDER 2 Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett is reportedly interested in coming out of retirement to join his brother in New England March 8, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Your guide to 2019 NFL free agency March 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Patriots are trading for Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett March 8, 2019 | 3:57 PM