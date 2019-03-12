Sports Q: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team?

Was it Trent Brown? Another former Patriot in Darrelle Revis? Or someone else? Discuss with Chad Finn and other Boston sports fans in the comments.

Darrelle Revis Patriots NFL
Cornerback Darrelle Revis only spent the 2014 NFL season with the Patriots but was part of a Super Bowl-winning team. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
March 12, 2019

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email,He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Today’s question comes from … uh, me.

This came up on Twitter Monday after Patriots tackle Trent Brown signed a deal with the Raiders for $36.5 million guaranteed. Brown joined the Patriots last April in a trade with the Niners, took over for Giants-bound longtime starter Nate Solder at left tackle, played very well in the crucial role of protecting Tom Brady’s blind side, won a Super Bowl ring, and reached a free-agent deal with the Raiders that surpasses Solder’s deal as the highest-paid tackle in league history.

Advertisement

The last year could not have gone better for Brown. And the whole deal worked out pretty well for the Patriots, too, who have first-round pick Isaiah Wynn ready to step in and replace him, provided his Achilles’ injury has fully healed.

I mentioned in the above tweet that I couldn’t think of one-year associations between player and team that worked out much better, at least here in Boston sports lore. Immediately after tweeting that, I thought of one that was similar – the Patriots bringing in Darrelle Revis for the 2014 season, winning the Super Bowl, and then watching the Jets overpay for his rapid decline. That was pretty good.

Others suggested Orlando Cabrera’s brief stay with the Red Sox in which he was a stabilizing force on the 2004 champs. Also a good call But the best one-and-done now that I’ve thought about it a little? Adrian Beltre with the 2010 Red Sox. Of course, that one comes with a major lament. They should never have let him get away.

But what does everyone else think? What was the best one-year association between player and Boston sports team – and for an added degree of difficulty, make it one where there was no regret about letting him go. I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Patriots Red Sox Bruins Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Josh Anderson Brandon Carlo NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets March 13, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving trusts the Celtics. Should anyone else? March 13, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Le'Veon Bell
NFL
Jets reportedly agree to sign Le'Veon Bell March 13, 2019 | 2:00 AM
CAA Northeastern Hofstra Basketball
College Sports
'We're so excited to be included and so excited to play wherever they send us' March 12, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets 7-4 for second-straight loss March 12, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Russell Westbrook fined, Utah Jazz fan banned for altercation March 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Odell Beckham
NFL
Browns reportedly to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from Giants March 12, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Jerry Remy March 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
David Krejci Bruins NHL
Bruins
David Krejci's success comes alongside a rotating cast of linemates March 12, 2019 | 5:33 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, staff members for the NCAA place the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media work room before the start of practices, at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York. You think brackets are just for basketball and that they only get filled out at this time of year, in the days leading up to the start of the NCAA Tournament? If so, think again. Of course, the NCAAs and the billions of dollars spent in bracket pools move the needle more than anything else. But these days, there are brackets for just about everything _ best presidents, best movies, best Aerosmith songs, and so much more. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
College Sports
NCAA Tournament selection show to return to CBS, traditional bracket-first format March 12, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patriots
Michael Bennett wants to talk to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady about Trump March 12, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots fans have come to accept that talented players can be replaced March 12, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon (right) gets a hand in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (eft). The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon quotes John F. Kennedy in thank-you note to the Patriots March 12, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Paul Pierce says Celtics' leadership 'starts and ends' with Kyrie Irving March 12, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Dodger Stadium MLB Los Angeles
MLB
A memo warned MLB about low safety railings for fans in 2011 March 12, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Watch: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss fought during Cavs-Raptors March 12, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Russell Westbrook Thunder Jazz Fans
NBA
'I don't think it's fair to the players' March 12, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Crime
Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse at event March 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams, center, drives to the basket under pressure by Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Clippers as Lou Williams becomes NBA bench points leader March 12, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patriots
Experts believe the Patriots could be fits for these 7 free agents March 11, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Conor McGregor
Sports News
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida March 11, 2019 | 9:29 PM
NFL
AP source: Foles to sign 4-year, $88M deal with Jaguars March 11, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Bobby Dalbec is one of several prospects in Red Sox spring training in 2019.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec March 11, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Sore shoulder will keep Jayson Tatum out of Clippers game March 11, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots camp.
Patriots
Here's how Isaiah Wynn reacted to Trent Brown's reportedly record-breaking contract March 11, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Trent Brown Patriots Tom Brady
Sports Q
What is the Patriots' biggest need? March 11, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
NFL free agency tracker: Trey Flowers reportedly intends to sign with the Lions March 11, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home March 11, 2019 | 11:02 AM
Danny Amendola Chris Hogan
NFL
Danny Amendola reportedly plans to sign with the Lions March 11, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Spring Training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: A few observations from a week at Red Sox spring training March 11, 2019 | 9:30 AM