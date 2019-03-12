Sports Q: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email,He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Today’s question comes from … uh, me.

Can't think of another situation like this that worked out perfectly for a year for both player and team. https://t.co/1je5EoEsJD — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) March 11, 2019

This came up on Twitter Monday after Patriots tackle Trent Brown signed a deal with the Raiders for $36.5 million guaranteed. Brown joined the Patriots last April in a trade with the Niners, took over for Giants-bound longtime starter Nate Solder at left tackle, played very well in the crucial role of protecting Tom Brady’s blind side, won a Super Bowl ring, and reached a free-agent deal with the Raiders that surpasses Solder’s deal as the highest-paid tackle in league history.

The last year could not have gone better for Brown. And the whole deal worked out pretty well for the Patriots, too, who have first-round pick Isaiah Wynn ready to step in and replace him, provided his Achilles’ injury has fully healed.

I mentioned in the above tweet that I couldn’t think of one-year associations between player and team that worked out much better, at least here in Boston sports lore. Immediately after tweeting that, I thought of one that was similar – the Patriots bringing in Darrelle Revis for the 2014 season, winning the Super Bowl, and then watching the Jets overpay for his rapid decline. That was pretty good.

Others suggested Orlando Cabrera’s brief stay with the Red Sox in which he was a stabilizing force on the 2004 champs. Also a good call But the best one-and-done now that I’ve thought about it a little? Adrian Beltre with the 2010 Red Sox. Of course, that one comes with a major lament. They should never have let him get away.

But what does everyone else think? What was the best one-year association between player and Boston sports team – and for an added degree of difficulty, make it one where there was no regret about letting him go. I’ll hear you in the comments.