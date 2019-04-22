Sports Q: Which finalist should be elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Tough call for this year’s Patriots Hall of Fame. Rodney Harrison, Mike Vrabel, and Richard Seymour all deserve it. Which would you choose? I’d go Vrabel, but no choice will be a disappointment. – Bob C.

I think I’d go with Vrabel too. Outstanding all-around player here (even as a tight end), a quintessential Patriot in a lot of ways (and one that got away with talking back to Bill Belichick), one of the great free-agent finds in NFL history (thanks, Steelers).

He’d be my choice now mostly because his deflection of a Kurt Warner throw set up Ty Law’s wait-they-can-actually-do-this pick in Super Bowl XXXVI. It was one of the pivotal plays that started all of this [makes sweeping arm gesture to cover two decades of dominance].

Harrison would be my second choice. I always thought Lawyer Milloy was one of the best safeties in the NFL during his time here, and at times he was. But when Harrison got here for the ’03 season, he showed us what the level up from Milloy looked like. He doesn’t have the accolades because other players wouldn’t vote for him for the Pro Bowl), but he was as good a safety as the Patriots have ever had.

You want to vote for Seymour, who changed the Patriots defense in ’01 to an extraordinary degree, I’m not going to argue with you. But I’d kind of like to see him get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he gets into the Patriots Hall of Fame, just for the amusement of it.

I’ll go Vrabel, while acknowledging the obvious: All three deserve it. One of these years, they’re going to have to start electing more than one.

What does everyone else think? Which finalist should be elected to the Patriots’ Hall of Fame? I’ll hear you in the comments.