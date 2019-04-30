Sports Q: Will the Celtics win Game 2 against the Bucks?

Discuss the Celtics' chances Tuesday night with Chad Finn and other NBA fans.

Celtics Bucks Kyrie Irving NBA Playoffs
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was the team's leading scorer in Game 1. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
3:43 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

What’s your mood going into Game 2? Optimism that the Celtics can win and come back to Boston 2-0 after such an awesome performance in Game 1, or pessimism because Tony Brothers and Marc Davis are the officials and have the rep of being influenced by the home crowd? – Tim H.

Advertisement

Hmmm. Is resigned optimism a thing? That’s what I’m going with.

I mean, you know Giannis is going be a one-man parade to the free-throw line in Game 2. (What’s the over/under, 18 free-throws for Giannis? I’m taking the over no matter what the line is.) In retrospect – actually, I even thought of this as it was happening – it’s surprising that Aron Baynes and Al Horford were allowed to play him so physically.

It was outstanding, clean, lockdown playoff defense, of course, but Giannis is in that stratosphere of stars that gets away with stuff on his own (like five-step jaunts to the hoop). Those trying to stop him are never going to get the benefit of the doubt no matter who is blowing the whistle.

And with Brothers and Davis working this one? The Celtics would be better off with Pat Riley and Andrew Toney wearing the stripes.

And yet … one of the new developments late in the regular season that has carried over so far to the playoffs is their resilience. It showed up against Indiana when they’d let sizable leads slip away (hey, it happens) but wouldn’t let the Pacers seize total command. And it showed up against the Bucks when the score went from 40-25, Celtics, to 40-40 while Giannis was on the bench in the second quarter. Yet they didn’t let that rattled them, and ended up blowing the Bucks off the court en route to a 22-point win that wasn’t that close. If they play to flip the switch in the postseason, as they like to say, the recent knack for handling adversity is a sign that it’s actually already happening.

Advertisement

I do think the Bucks win Tuesday, but not by a big margin. It’s going to be one of those games where you’d think the officials grew up in Racine and Eau Claire, and Giannis will get his 35-plus, and Khris Middleton will probably have stretches where he shoot s like he’s never going to miss again. I’m predicting an annoying, tight loss that ultimately leaves Celtics fans feeling great about their chances of winning the series.

What does everyone else think? How will the Celtics fare in Game 2? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q NBA Playoffs Celtics
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora has not yet decided if he will visit the White House April 30, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Stephen King Red Sox
Red Sox
The Red Sox offense woke up minutes after a Stephen King tweet April 30, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Yodny Cajuste NFL Patriots
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots third-round pick Yodny Cajuste April 30, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Fenway Park Bowl Game Football
College Sports
Fenway Park will reportedly begin hosting a bowl game in 2020 April 30, 2019 | 11:36 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots Josh Gordon
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi thinks Josh Gordon helped sway Bill Belichick to do something in the draft he's never done April 30, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
'Just anything I can do': Yankees' Aaron Judge staying as involved as possible while injured April 30, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Baylor Women's Basketball Donald Trump
College Sports
Baylor basketball becomes first women's team honored by Trump at the White House April 30, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Mike Tomlin Steelers NFL Coach
NFL
Mike Tomlin calls the departure of Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell 'a cleansing' April 30, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Judge rules Robert Kraft massage parlor videos will not be released before trial April 30, 2019 | 7:15 AM
Giannis Celtics Bucks
Celtics
Bucks seek to avoid falling into 2-0 hole April 30, 2019 | 2:38 AM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Red Sox overcome early deficit, top A's 9-4 April 29, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Jacob Hollister
Patriots
Patriots trade tight end Jacob Hollister to Seahawks April 29, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Celtics
Chad Finn: Al Horford has never been better as a Celtic, and other Game 1 thoughts April 29, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
'My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow' April 29, 2019 | 4:29 PM
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 16: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by teammates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about that Columbus cannon April 29, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's a list of the Patriots' 2020 NFL Draft picks April 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Deer on the field
Animals
Brandeis baseball game interrupted by family of deer April 29, 2019 | 2:44 PM
LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
Bills running back LeSean McCoy spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' April 29, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Joejuan Williams NFL Draft Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 2019 NFL Draft weekend April 29, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Nick Caserio Patriots NFL
Patriots
Nick Caserio said the Patriots are 'comfortable' with their current tight end group April 29, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Joejuan Williams Roger Goodell NFL draft
Patriots
Here's how experts graded the Patriots' draft class April 29, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics-Bucks series is 'over' April 29, 2019 | 10:42 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady's 'wolf pack' will reportedly reunite at the Kentucky Derby April 29, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Quinnen Williams NFL Draft New York Jets
NFL
The Jets loaded up on defense at the NFL Draft April 29, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Jaylen Brown Celtics Bucks
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' statement Game 1 win over the Bucks April 29, 2019 | 8:08 AM
New York Yankees MLB
MLB
‘It’s crazy’: The Yankees keep getting injured, but they keep winning anyway April 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Basketball
Celtics
Celtics' 'Giannis Rules' defense flummoxes Antetokounmpo April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning.
Red Sox
Another befuddling Red Sox series not about the loss so much as the less April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
What the Bucks had to say after getting shellacked by the Celtics April 28, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2 April 28, 2019 | 4:29 PM