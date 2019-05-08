Sports Q: Should the Red Sox go to the White House?

"It’s a no-win situation."

Red Sox
The Red Sox received their 2018 World Series Championship rings during pre game ceremonies in April. –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
By
May 8, 2019

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

The Red Sox could have saved themselves a lot of trouble if they’d just declined going to the White House like the Warriors did. Now it looks like they could have a team split along racial lines. Why would they do it this way? – Ken R.

Advertisement

It’s a no-win situation in terms of public perception no matter what they had decided to do. If they somehow had tried to make it mandatory (not that I believe this was ever something that was considered), it would have looked insensitive to Alex Cora and his feelings about how President Trump has treated Puerto Rico, and it wouldn’t have been fair to any other players who had their reasons for not wanting to go. If they declined the invitation, it would have been a big story, one that the usual sports radio suspects would have beaten into the ground more than they are now. This was the best way to handle it; let each individual make his own choice, and no matter what that choice is, respect the right to make it.

As for any effect this is going to have on the team, I’ll put it slightly above none, despite the quest (again, usual suspects) to turn David Price’s tweet into something divisive. I wrote about this over the weekend after covering the series with the White Sox in Chicago. The Red Sox players, no matter race or background, seem to have a good rapport with each other. The bearded relievers tend to congregate, and the Spanish-speaking players have a good time playing cards and busting on each other before the game, but nothing looks like a clique. I’m sure some guys annoy each other, but that’s how it’s going to be in any situation where you’re around the same people every day. It’s a good group of guys that seem to like each other, and they’re playing pretty good baseball right now. This isn’t going to have an effect.

Advertisement

What does everyone else think? How should the Red Sox have handled the decision to go (or not go) to the White House? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox Red Sox White House
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'I'm not a very good lawyer' May 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Red Sox
Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip May 8, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Sean McVay Patriots Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Rams coach Sean McVay thinks he 'over-prepared' for Super Bowl LIII May 8, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Dougie Hamilton Carolina Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
How Dougie Hamilton ended up on the Hurricanes May 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady
Patriots
5 Patriots position battles to keep an eye on May 8, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback May 8, 2019 | 10:07 AM
MLB
Chicago Cubs investigating fan who appeared to flash white power sign on air May 8, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Maximum Security Horse Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Maximum Security's value is up in the air May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy is suspended one game by NHL May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Bruins to open Eastern Conference finals on Thursday May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics are falling to pieces right before our eyes May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homer helps Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5 May 7, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Prosecutors accuse Kraft's lawyers of lying in court May 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit May 7, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Country Horse Kentucky Derby 2019
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness May 7, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Kyrie Irving said his confidence is 'unwavering' as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5 May 7, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Patriots
Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer May 7, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The racial divide in the Red Sox' visit to Trump's White House is impossible to ignore May 7, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
'He's done in Boston': What the media is saying about Kyrie Irving May 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics' Game 4 loss May 7, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Charlie McAvoy NHL Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to have NHL player safety hearing May 7, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Celtics 2008 NBA Finals
Sports News
What's the most championships Boston teams have won in one year? May 7, 2019 | 10:59 AM