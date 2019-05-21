Sports Q: Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had?

In the wake of Koji Uehara's retirement, discuss who dominated more than anyone else.

Koji Uehara Red Sox
Koji Uehara was almost unstoppable as the Red Sox' closer in 2013. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
7:41 AM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had?

I threw this one out on Twitter earlier Monday for a reason you can probably figure out if you’re keeping up with the baseball news out of Japan.

Advertisement

Koji Uehara, who pitched for the Red Sox from 2013-16, announced his retirement Sunday at age 44 (he was with the Yomiuri Giants).

The Red Sox have had few players more delightful.

And I don’t believe they’ve ever had a closer who was so good at his job as he was in the 2013 championship season.

Uehara allowed 33 hits and 9 walks in 74.1 innings that season, striking out 101. He had a record 0.565 WHIP, a 1.09 ERA, a 11.2/1 K/BB rate, and finished seventh in the AL Cy Young voting. Not bad for a 38-year-old who began the season in middle relief.

Uehara, who just seemed to throw strike after strike, was as fun as he was dominating. He was known for giving high-fives so hard they looked painful to the recipient. He developed a rapport with David Ortiz that led to Papi flipping Uehara over his shoulder after his saves. The 2013 season was extremely fulfilling and meaningful to Boston, and Uehara was a huge part of that.

Wish he could have pitched here forever.

There were some decent suggestions for other candidates. Jonathan Papelbon was a beast from 2006 (when he had a 517 adjusted ERA) through 2008. Keith Foulke earned the most important saves in franchise history, and if you made me choose someone other than Koji, he’s the guy. Tom Gordon was a regular-season force in 1998. Craig Kimbrel was almost untouchable in 2017, though last year clouded that memory somewhat. And you old timers love Dick Radatz.

Advertisement

But the best closer the Red Sox ever had? Let’s put it this way: I’m not sure anyone ever had a better closer than the ’13 version of Koji Uehara.

What does everyone else think (at least among those who didn’t weigh in on Twitter.) Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox ever had? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Here's how much Bruins players get paid May 20, 2019 | 10:15 PM
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Magic Johnson says he would have targeted Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard in free agency May 20, 2019 | 9:27 PM
5-16-19: Raleigh, NC: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was on the ice following the victory, here he is pictured with teammmate Joakim Nordstrom. The Boston Bruins visited the Carolina Hurricanes for Game Four of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at PNC Arena. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Zdeno Chara on Bruins' age discrepancy: 'We are treating everyone the same' May 20, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Boston-05/09/19 Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes- game 1 Eastern Conference finals- Bruins Zdeno Chara skates around during pregame warumps. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he's on track for Stanley Cup Final May 20, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox
David Price returns from injured list, Red Sox beat Jays 12-2 May 20, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 9/16/2016 - (8th inning) Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (19) receives a round of high 5's after pitching a 1-2-3 out clean eighth inning. The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a 3 game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 17Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.20153110.
Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox closer Koji Uehara announces retirement May 20, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
As they seek a new league, women's hockey stars form players association May 20, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
A young Sox fan gave Michael Chavis an enthusiastic introduction. Then Chavis hit a home run. May 20, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Magic Johnson NBA Lakers
NBA
Magic Johnson accused the Lakers’ general manager of stabbing him in the back May 20, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Dontrelle Inman Colts NFL
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots receiver Dontrelle Inman May 20, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What the McCourty twins said in their Rutgers commencement address May 20, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Cleveland Ohio
Marathon
Cleveland Marathon runner, 22, dies after collapsing near finish line May 20, 2019 | 9:03 AM
James Holzhauer
Sports News
James Holzhauer is the face of 'Jeopardy!' He's also the new face of sports betting. May 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors outlast Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 double overtime May 20, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save.
Red Sox
'We had two bad innings': What we learned from the Red Sox-Astros series May 20, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving's future with the Celtics will play a major role in determining whether they acquire Anthony Davis.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason rumors May 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins 2019 Eastern Conference Finals
Bruins
Before the Stanley Cup, a guide to the Bruins for new fans May 20, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Marcus Walden
Red Sox
As victories go in May, this one by the Red Sox was huge May 19, 2019 | 8:01 PM
NHL
Blues move to brink of Stanley Cup Final with 5-0 win over Sharks May 19, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Michael Chavis points skyward before crossing home plate after his home run in the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Chavis homers, Red Sox snap Astros' 10-game win streak May 19, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Winter Classic
Bruins
How the Winter Classic became the Bruins' bonding moment May 19, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Bruins Zdeno Chara gets the puck away from Carolina Andrei Svechnikov late in the 3rd period. in Game 2 of the ECF.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara skates before Bruins' practice May 19, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Horse Racing
Preakness winner War of Will likely to run in Belmont May 19, 2019 | 1:17 PM
HBO original series Game of Thrones: Season 7; Episode 4; debut: 8/6/2017. Pictured: Conleth Hill, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, Liam Cunningham, Kit Harington. photo: Macall B. Polay / Courtesy of HBO
Sports News
Boston athletes have all kinds of theories about Game of Thrones May 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady holds these 54 NFL records May 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox lament their missed opportunities vs. Astros May 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Astros start fast, beat Red Sox 7-3 for 10th straight win May 18, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long is likely retiring from football.
NFL
It looks like former Patriot Chris Long is retiring from the NFL May 18, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without John Velazquez at Pimlico race course.
Sports News
Jockey-less horse steals the show at the Preakness May 18, 2019 | 8:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts beside Max Stassi after being called out on strikes during the fifth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Astros has grown into quite a rivalry May 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM