Sports Q: Who should be the Bruins’ banner captain for Game 5?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Pressing matters if the Bruins win Game 4 tonight. Who will be the banner captain for Game 5 and what should be the Cup clincher? I’m always for No. 4 Bobby Orr, but he already did it in the Carolina series. Do you go back to that well now? – Dave P.

Well, as someone who considers Seasons 2 and 3 of The Office as the pinnacle of television, it would be amusing to see them go to Newton native John Krasinski, if only to counter TV wife Jenna Fischer’s Blues fandom.

Lots of familiar faces taking in the #StanleyCup Final tonight! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3Ze6fT7U8i — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 2, 2019

But I agree, this is a pressing matter and serious business. You can never go wrong with Orr in any circumstance or situation, but I’d prefer they save him for Game 7 on the off-chance there actually is one at this point.

I think it should be – and will be – Tom Brady. Bill Belichick did it before Game 2, and it was great – he looked happy, like he’d been waiting for someone to ask him to wave a flag in a crowd his whole life. Brady is the next logical step. He’s apparently in the area, did that great pump-up video with Zdeno Chara before the series started, and I don’t believe he’s ever done it. He should be the go-to. Now is the time.

Papi, Gronk, and Halpert are acceptable Plan Bs, so to speak.

What does everyone else think? Who should be the Bruins’ banner captain for Game 5? I’ll hear you in the comments.