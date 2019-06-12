Sports Q: Give us your Game 7 predictions

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Give us your picks. Who wins Game 7, final score, Bruins or Blues hero (ha ha, Blues), and Conn Smythe winner. Mine are Bruins 5-2, empty-netter late, Johansson gets a pair, Rask wins the Conn Smythe. Now yours. — Alex L.