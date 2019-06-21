Sports Q: How would you grade the Celtics’ draft choices?

Discuss Danny Ainge's decisions with Chad Finn and other Celtics fans.

Romeo Langford Adam Silver NBA Draft
Romeo Langford was the first of four selections made by the Celtics at the NBA Draft. –The Associated Press
By
3:21 PM

I know no one really knows how any of these kids drafted Thursday night are going to do in the NBA. That in mind, how do you think the Celtics did? Give it a grade. I’m going B-/C+. Wanted them to grab Bol Bol or Nassir Little when they started sliding. – Kelly J.

I’m glad you offered the disclaimer on draft grades so I didn’t have to. Celtics fans should know this well, and they should also have relative trust in Danny Ainge when he bucks conventional wisdom.

If I recall correctly, most of us wanted him to take Kris Dunn three years ago when he took Jaylen Brown third overall. And the year after that, Markelle Fultz was the no-doubt No. 1 overall pick to everyone but Ainge, who turned it into a Jayson Tatum and another first-rounder, which ended up being Romeo Langford last night.  Even the can’t-miss kids sometimes miss, and badly.

A grade? I’ll give them a B. I love the Langford pick. Top-five recruit (behind the three Duke kids that went in the Top 10 and Bol) who does everything well but shoot from long range – a justifiable flaw since he was playing with a thumb injury after November. Brad Stevens will have fun maximizing his versatility. Seems like a good kid, too.

Grant Williams, the second first-rounder (No. 24 overall), is a really impressive person who would have been a top-five pick if he were two inches taller. He seems like someone who will maximize his ability and opportunities.  If you’ve seen Carsen Edwards at all, you’re thinking the Celtics got their own Fred Van Vleet, minus the lockdown defense. Not bad for No. 33 overall. Tremont Waters (No. 51) will make a fine Red Claw.

One other draft thought: I love the NBA Draft. One of my favorite sports days of the year. And last night was an especially entertaining (and emotional) one. But you know what’s annoying about it? When people get angry that their team keeps passing up on a sliding player with name recognition. There’s a reason Bol Bol and Nassir Little fell last night, and we’ll probably find out what it is soon. (Guessing the medicals on Bol.) I’d rather my team take a player they like and trust rather than one who the fans covet simply because they’ve heard of him and he’s going to be drafted lower than projected.

What does everyone else think? What grade do you give the Celtics’ draft? I’ll hear you in the comments.

