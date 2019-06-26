Sports Q: Would signing Kemba Walker be the right move for the Celtics?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Kemba Walker would be a heck of a consolation prize for losing Kyrie Irving (good riddance). Great player, seems like a good teammate, and has local ties since he went to UConn. Seems like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? – Mike T.

I hope they do it, Mike, yet I’ve also got some reservations about it. He’s everything you said, and looking at his skill-set, you can see him being a more conventional version of what Isaiah Thomas was three years ago on one of the more fun Celtics teams ever among those that didn’t hang a banner.

If Danny Ainge signs him, that’s great. At least the Celtics will be fun and likable again next year. But I also wonder how it affects the long-term.

He’s 29, and that’s a lot of money to commit to a small guard who doesn’t have much of an impact defensively. And I worry somewhat that it leaves the Celtics somewhere in the middle class in the Eastern Conference for the next couple of years.

If Walker were coming here and they still had Al Horford (even though that was never financially doable), you’d feel great about their chances of competing deep into the playoffs.

But with Horford apparently moving on (certainly so if Walker is signed), this team still has major holes up front. I’ve had people say, “Sign Kemba, trade for a big.” Well, who is the big, and who is Ainge trading? They’re not going to get anything near what Horford was, even if it means dealing Jaylen Brown. This is going to be a lesser team in terms of talent even if they sign Walker.

There’s a chance – a decent one, even – that the addition of Walker and the addition by subtraction of Irving makes them a better overall team than they were last year, even if the talent level isn’t close. Perhaps Jayson Tatum takes a step forward, or Gordon Hayward finds what was missing.

But there are still a lot of questions here. I’d like them to sign Walker just to have a star guard who was easy to root for again. But I don’t know if it’s the right thing. We’d have to wait for Ainge’s moves afterward to have that kind of clarity.

What does everyone else think? Should the Celtics sign Kemba Walker? I’ll hear you in the comments.