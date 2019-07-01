Who will be the Celtics’ X-factor in the 2019-20 season?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Boston, MA: 10-24-17: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (left, and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Knicks Lance Thomas under the basket in second half action. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Jayson Tatum (left) and Jaylen Brown (right) are perfectly acceptable answers. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
By
2:51 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Which player is the biggest X-factor for the Celtics’ next season? – Michaela

I think it has to be Gordon Hayward, doesn’t it? There are probably a half-dozen candidates that have some level of expectation and a potentially wide variance on performance. We talked about Robert Williams here last week, and while he’s definitely an X-factor, I just can’t see him figuring out on offense and defense in such a short period of time. He’s going to get opportunity, but I think he’s still a year away at least from being a major contributor.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown is another. He had a better year than Jayson Tatum in a lot of ways, he stood up to Kyrie Irving, and he played pretty well at the end of the year when a lot of stuff was falling apart around him. He needs to improve his ball handling and passing and be more consistent in his effort when things are going wrong, but in a way that’s encouraging. He’s a very good player already who has improved a lot and still has room for more growth. I believe in him.

Tatum also belongs in this conversation. He’s coming off a disappointing second season. You know the reasons. Too many bad shots, too careless with the ball, struggled to finish in traffic, and so on. But we know what it looks like when he’s on, and it looks like a superstar in the making. He stagnated in Year 2. The opportunity he wants is there to be seized. It’s up to him to take it.

But … I think Hayward is the obvious choice. He’s entering his second season after the awful injury, and he showed flashes of returning to his All-Star form last year before a shocking regression in the playoffs. I get the sense he’ll be happier playing with Kemba Walker than with Kyrie Irving, and those mental and physical barriers will be smaller if not gone entirely. If he can be 90 percent of the player he was in Utah, Celtics fans are going to adore him, especially because he shares the ball even when he’s playing with a scorer’s mentality.

Advertisement

The Celtics’ biggest mystery is their front line, though if Enes Kanter is indeed coming here that’s a heck of a pickup, at least on one end of the court. But even with that question and the potential X-factors, we can say this: If Hayward returns to form, the Celtics are going to be better than anyone realizes right now. He’s the ultimate X-factor on a team with more than a couple.

But what does everyone else think? Who is the main X-factor on the Celtics in the coming season? I‘ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Celtics Kemba Walker

Loading Comments...

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Celtics
Michael Jordan thanked Kemba Walker for his time in Charlotte July 1, 2019 | 4:35 PM
James Dolan Knicks free agency
NBA
How New York media reacted to the Knicks' disastrous first day of NBA free agency July 1, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Celtics
Celtics sign Enes Kanter July 1, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Boston, MA., 06/24/2019, Boston Celtics draft picks hold press conference at Auerbach Center---left to right, Carson Edwards, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Tremont Waters, and they were all smiles. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Celtics
The Celtics released their schedule and roster for NBA Summer League July 1, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox plan to call up righthander Trevor Kelley July 1, 2019 | 3:05 PM
06/02/15: Boston, MA: Red Sox owner John Henry took questions from the media on the state of his team in the Press Room behind the press box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: sports topic: Red Sox-Twins (1)
Red Sox
John Henry says he's frustrated by the Red Sox' performance this season July 1, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Manny Ramirez Dan Duquette Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are still paying Manny Ramirez July 1, 2019 | 2:17 PM
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kemba Walker promises a new style of leadership in a letter to Boston July 1, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Celtics
You can’t blame Al Horford for taking the money, but why, oh why, did it have to be the Sixers, Al? July 1, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Bruins
On opening day of NHL free agency, Bruins lose Noel Acciari July 1, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Celtics
Celtics legend Bob Cousy to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom July 1, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Sports News
Motorcycle racer dies at Colorado race he had won 4 times July 1, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker explained why he chose the Celtics in free agency July 1, 2019 | 10:07 AM
This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows a Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah, who was last seen a week ago. Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of the University of Utah student who hasn't been heard from since she flew back to Salt Lake City last Monday after visiting family in El Segundo, California. (#FindMackenzieLueck via AP)
Media
A Barstool Sports writer made fun of a missing student. He was fired after she was found dead. July 1, 2019 | 9:58 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: New York Yankees players celebrate during the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Red Sox
What we learned from this weekend's disastrous Red Sox-Yankees London series July 1, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Al Horford reportedly headed to Sixers June 30, 2019 | 9:41 PM
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Celtics
Acquiring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant cements the Nets as kings of New York June 30, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
5 things to know about the newest Celtic: Kemba Walker June 30, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Celtics
Kemba Walker agrees to 4-year, $141 million deal with the Celtics June 30, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Nets' master plan will go boom or bust, depending on Kyrie Irving June 30, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez named to AL All-Star team June 30, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Terry Rozier reportedly headed to Charlotte via sign-and-trade June 30, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant headed to Brooklyn June 30, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the MLB London Series game between the Red Sox and Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019.
Red Sox
Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox June 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right.
Rob Gronkowski
Here's how you can take a photo with the Lombardi Trophy that Rob Gronkowski dented June 30, 2019 | 3:46 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to be youngest Home Run Derby participant ever June 30, 2019 | 3:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Celtics
Celtics salvage summer with plans for swift Kemba Walker agreement, but holes remain June 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins
Bruins prospects will get their chance to shine in camp June 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Revolution Dynamo 2-1 win
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 2-1 comeback win June 29, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Revolution defender Andrew Farrell and forward Teal Bunbury celebrate Bunbury's game-winning goal for a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's late goal lifts Revolution past Houston Dynamo 2-1 June 29, 2019 | 9:43 PM