Sports Q: Will Tacko Fall make the Celtics?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Think Tacko Fall makes the Celtics? Danny Ainge said at the press conference for Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter that developing him is a priority. After last year, how can they not keep someone who will be a fan favorite? – Mike R.

Advertisement

Well, Ainge said a couple of things about Tacko. Two quotes:

“We want to take his development very seriously. He’s a high priority for us to develop.”

And:

“I think Tacko’s going to have a chance to make the roster. We’ll see.”

I think that is about as specific and frank as Ainge can get. They like him, he has a long way to go, and there’s a really nice restaurant scene in Portland if Tacko is into that sort of thing.

They’re going to try to get him to the Red Claws and work like crazy to develop him there. But I can’t see him making the actual roster – he’s just so slow in small areas that sometimes the lack of quickness negates his height. He can work on getting quicker and reacting faster and gaining more polish in his offensive game, in a league where he’ll get a real chance to play. That’s not going to happen at the NBA level.

He’s on an Exhibit 10 contract, which I’d never heard of before they signed him to one, but it’s pretty interesting. It’s a guarantee of a camp invite on a one-year deal at a minimum salary. He can have the contract converted into a two-way deal if he impresses, or he can be waived. If he is waived, he’ll be offered $50,000 to go to the Red Claws.

Advertisement

I believe the latter is their plan. His popularity and occasional production in a unique way in the Summer League may entice a team to claim him. Maybe they like him enough that they wouldn’t risk it now, but if I had to bet, I think waivers/Portland is the way that they end up going.

What does everyone else think? Will Tacko Fall make the Celtics? I’ll hear you in the comments.