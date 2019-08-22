Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Today’s Sports Q comes from your friendly, me. I got to thinking about this after the Red Sox completed their suspended game this afternoon at Fenway in a very enjoyable and victorious 12 minutes.

A 12-minute game, a walk-off hit, and kids having their run of the park. Dare I say the Red Sox fixed baseball today? — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) August 22, 2019

Fans who went to the game surely had a great and comparably cost-effective time, even if the game was over in a blip. Colleague Nicole Yang reported that fans were still in line for the discounted concessions well after the game ended. And kids got to run the bases and create a memory most of them will never forget.

It was a weird, good day at Fenway, and a welcome one considering that there has been much more of the former than the latter in this disappointing season.

It also made me wonder if anyone else has memories of a quirky, out-of-the-ordinary day at Fenway. What is your favorite weird or unusual game in Red Sox history?

One of the best times I ever had there as a fan was early in the 1996 season – this one, on April 11, actually.

New England had been hammered by snow the previous day, and the game wasn’t expected to be played. But it ended up being one of those unexpected gorgeous early spring days that come around to taunt us about twice an April. So the Sox delayed it by 90 minutes to remove the remaining snow from the field, and played ball.

Few fans were expected based on the weather the day before and plenty of tickets were available, so I hopped in the car with a few buddies from Concord, N.H., where I worked at the time, and headed down on a whim. The Sox let fans sit anywhere they wanted – the official attendance was 15,594, but I bet it was half that – so for some reason we sat along the left field line in the shadow of the monster.

One of my buddies, a few beverages in, decided to hoot at Mike Greenwell, the Sox left fielder, for a while. Greenie never looked over or responded. But in the fifth inning, he homered off Twins starter Brad Radke. When he returned to his position at the top of the sixth, he made a beeline to where we were sitting, looked at my friend, and without saying a word, took an exaggerated bow.

The Sox lost – that Greenie-Troy O’Leary-Kevin Mitchell outfield wasn’t as good defensively as you’d think! – but it was a great, weird day at the ballpark.

So what’s yours? What’s your favorite unusual or weird Red Sox game you recall? Bonus points if you were actually in attendance. I’ll hear you in the comments.