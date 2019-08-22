What is your favorite weird or unusual game in Red Sox history?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Fans found a seat in the shade of the first base grandstands before the resumption of Thursday's suspended Red Sox-Royals game.
Fans found a seat in the shade of the first base grandstands before the resumption of Thursday's suspended Red Sox-Royals game. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET
By
3:38 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Today’s Sports Q comes from your friendly, me. I got to thinking about this after the Red Sox completed their suspended game this afternoon at Fenway in a very enjoyable and victorious 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Fans who went to the game surely had a great and comparably cost-effective time, even if the game was over in a blip. Colleague Nicole Yang reported that fans were still in line for the discounted concessions well after the game ended. And kids got to run the bases and create a memory most of them will never forget.

It was a weird, good day at Fenway, and a welcome one considering that there has been much more of the former than the latter in this disappointing season.

It also made me wonder if anyone else has memories of a quirky, out-of-the-ordinary day at Fenway. What is your favorite weird or unusual game in Red Sox history?

One of the best times I ever had there as a fan was early in the 1996 season – this one, on April 11, actually.

New England had been hammered by snow the previous day, and the game wasn’t expected to be played. But it ended up being one of those unexpected gorgeous early spring days that come around to taunt us about twice an April.  So the Sox delayed it by 90 minutes to remove the remaining snow from the field, and played ball.

Few fans were expected based on the weather the day before and plenty of tickets were available, so I hopped in the car with a few buddies from Concord, N.H., where I worked at the time, and headed down on a whim. The Sox let fans sit anywhere they wanted – the official attendance was 15,594, but I bet it was half that – so for some reason we sat along the left field line in the shadow of the monster.

Advertisement

One of my buddies, a few beverages in, decided to hoot at Mike Greenwell, the Sox left fielder, for a while. Greenie never looked over or responded. But in the fifth inning, he homered off Twins starter Brad Radke. When he returned to his position at the top of the sixth, he made a beeline to where we were sitting, looked at my friend, and without saying a word, took an exaggerated bow.

The Sox lost – that Greenie-Troy O’Leary-Kevin Mitchell outfield wasn’t as good defensively as you’d think! – but it was a great, weird day at the ballpark.

Buy Tickets

So what’s yours? What’s your favorite unusual or weird Red Sox game you recall? Bonus points if you were actually in attendance. I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox

Loading Comments...

Red Sox
It took the Red Sox 12 minutes to finish their suspended game against the Royals August 22, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Patrick Chung
Patriots
Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession August 22, 2019 | 12:54 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Patriots
What experts are saying about Thursday's Patriots-Panthers preseason game August 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Chris Owings failing to deliver in the eighth on Wednesday was almost expected. His high-profile teammates failing to has been less so.
Red Sox
The Red Sox' offense is part of the problem, too August 22, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick and Brad Stevens in 2017.
Sports News
Bill Belichick, Bruce Cassidy, Alex Cora and Brad Stevens spoke together in rare gathering August 22, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward huddle during the second half of game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Commentary
The Celtics will probably be worse this year. Here's why I'm OK with that. August 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Olympics
Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have $60,000 August 22, 2019 | 1:35 AM
Red Sox
'There were some hecklers — I don’t know who they were — but they were on him pretty good' August 22, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Red Sox
Alex Cora makes costly decision in loss to Phillies August 22, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Red Sox
David Price to test ailing wrist in bullpen session August 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski spotted working out in Texas August 21, 2019 | 5:28 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the Boston College Eagles and Northern Illinois Huskies game during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
UConn and Boston College agree to home-and-home series August 21, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan and Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft talked about connecting 'good friend' Jay-Z and the NFL August 21, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Celtics
For the Celtics, Team USA training is a preseason bonus August 21, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall drives into Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Gamblers have bet more money on Tacko Fall than Zion Williamson for Rookie of the Year August 21, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Foxborough 08/20/19 The Patriots held practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field. QB Tom Brady rears back to make a pass. Photo by
Patriots
Tom Brady has some advice for fantasy football owners August 21, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck explained his 'frustration' after last season August 21, 2019 | 9:29 AM
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
NFL
Jay-Z has 'moved past kneeling.' Some NFL players have a problem with that. August 21, 2019 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird attends the NBA draft combine in Chicago. A museum is being planned to tell the story of Bird, an Indiana native. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the museum will be located in a new convention center that's being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Larry Bird
Larry Bird wants mural changed, 'doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy' August 21, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Patriots
Demaryius Thomas removed from PUP list August 21, 2019 | 5:15 AM
Josh Gordon at Patriots practice on Aug. 8, 2019.
Patriots
What fantasy experts are saying about Josh Gordon August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Rookie Jake Bailey beat out Ryan Allen for the starting punter job. Here's what his teammates had to say about it. August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Boston coaches on what makes Belichick, Patriots successful: ‘They are on one page’ August 21, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning.
Sports
Nola sharp over 7, Phillies pounce early to beat Red Sox 3-2 August 20, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Stephen Gostowski Ryan Allen Patriots Kickers
Patriots
Patriots officially cut Ryan Allen August 20, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry at Patriots practice on July 31.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact? August 20, 2019 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown practices with Raiders in certified helmet August 20, 2019 | 5:03 PM
8.3.1986114320_Sports_Revolution New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell holds the NFL Super Bowl Championship Lombardi Trophy before the MLS soccer game between the New England Revolution and the Minnesota United at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, March 25, 2017. The Revs defeated Minnesota United 5-2. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell detailed his 'break up' with football in new short film August 20, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Brighton, MA--02/11/2019--Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward shoots three-pointers during practice at the Auerbach Center on Monday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: celticspractice Reporter:
Celtics
Gordon Hayward discussed injuries, Kyrie Irving, and the upcoming season August 20, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0), Aron Baynes, and Terry Rozier (12) confront Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins and Tatum received double technical fouls on the play.
Celtics
Aron Baynes alludes to Jayson Tatum's 'superstar' potential in ESPN interview August 20, 2019 | 1:45 PM