Sports Q: Who will lead the Celtics in scoring this season?

Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker could both lead the Celtics in scoring.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lays up a shot past Al Horford #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Jayson Tatum lays up a shot past Al Horford at the Wells Fargo Center. –Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
SHARE TWEET
By
10:26 AM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email,He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

I was looking at some stats and was surprised to see that Kemba Walker averaged almost 26 points per game for the Hornets last year. I know they were an awful team, but I didn’t realize he contributed that much of the offense. The Celtics team he has joined obviously has more scoring options. I know he probably won’t average around 25 again, but will he lead the Celtics in scoring, or will someone else? I think it’s going to be Jayson Tatum. – Ryan A.

Advertisement

I got this question before the Celtics’ opener Wednesday night, a 107-93 loss to the Sixers in which Walker struggled (12 points on a Rozierian 4 of 18 shooting), Tatum was hit or miss (he was aggressive, but shot just 8 of 21 on his way to 21 points), Jaylen Brown was on pace to foul out in the first half (8 points) and Gordon Hayward played one of his better games as a Celtic (25 points on 8-of-15 shooting).

You can’t really take much away from that slog of an opener, though Hayward’s showing was certainly encouraging.

I don’t expect him to be their leading scorer, though. He’s going to score around 20 a night, but he’ll also be one of the main facilitators on offense. It will be either Tatum or Walker, and I think I’m going to go Tatum. Walker is a terrific offensive player, but he’s also conscientious about trying to fit with a new team and be a good teammate after what these guys put up with from Kyrie Irving last year.

Tatum? I don’t think he has much of a conscience when it comes to shooting, and that’s a good thing given the offensive improvements he seems to have made.

Advertisement

I bet both Tatum and Walker average in 22-to-24 points per game range, and it will be close. But I’m going with Tatum.  Fire away, kid. The new guy isn’t going to harangue you like Kyrie did.

But what does everyone else think? Who will lead the Celtics in scoring this year? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Sports Celtics
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the Patriots' Monday night win over the Jets.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick told the Patriots' defense on the sideline in win vs. Jets October 24, 2019 | 10:10 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Trumaine Johnson #22 of the New York Jets attempts to block Phillip Dorsett #13 of the New England Patriots as he catches the ball for a touchdown in the first half of their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
josh gordon
10 thoughts on the Patriots' wide receivers October 24, 2019 | 10:01 AM
FILE - This May 20, 2017 file photo shows New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Person familiar with deal tells AP the Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Girardi as manager, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
MLB
AP source: Phillies hiring Joe Girardi as manager October 24, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Umpire Rob Drake stands on the field at a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals on Sept. 13 in Washington.
MLB
MLB investigates umpire who reportedly threatened civil war over impeachment October 24, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Ben Simmons defends Jayson Tatum.
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' season-opening loss to the Sixers October 24, 2019 | 7:42 AM
MLB
Stephen Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 World Series lead October 24, 2019 | 2:42 AM
NBA
Here's what happened in Kyrie Irving's Nets debut October 23, 2019 | 11:37 PM
Jayson Tatum goes up for a shot against Philadelphia's Al Horford during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics open season with loss to 76ers in Philadelphia October 23, 2019 | 10:35 PM
NBA
Kyrie Irving tells Nets fans he’s happy to be ‘home’ prior to Brooklyn’s opener October 23, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Chestnut Hill MA 10-15-19: Boston College men's basketball head coach Jim Christian (center) calls for a team high five after he delivered a pep talk during a practice session in the Power Gym that was part of Media Day at Conte Forum. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
College Sports
Final Four or bust for Boston College. Wait ... what? October 23, 2019 | 8:06 PM
The Vivint Smart Home Arena is shown Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2023. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. This will mark the 30th anniversary of the 1993 NBA All-Star Game played in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
NBA
Salt Lake City to host 2023 NBA All-Star Game October 23, 2019 | 7:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - 08/10/13: Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, who has been teaching for over ten years, recently published a book on how the entertainment industry is obsessed with producing big blockbusters. She currently teaches a class that focuses on the topic called Strategic Marketing in Creative Industries. blockbustersphotos/Ideas (Juliette Lynch for The Boston Globe)
NBA
How a Harvard professor broke news about one of the NBA's biggest stars October 23, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick tells Odell Beckham Jr. before every game October 23, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Patriots
Patriots place wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve October 23, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Patriots
Michael Bennett on his suspension: 'It's America. You can voice your opinion about certain situations' October 23, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Richard Yeargin, motivated by his son, Elijah, has returned to college football after a car accident changed his life.
College Sports
How BC's Richard Yeargin persevered after a devastating car accident October 23, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Patriots
Patriots release Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Richards to make room for Mohamed Sanu, Justin Bethel October 23, 2019 | 1:16 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox sign Taiwanese prospect Chih-Jung Liu October 23, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Mohamed Sanu playing for the Falcons in 2019.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Mohamed Sanu after the Patriots' trade October 23, 2019 | 11:01 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Belgium's Marieke Vervoort poses for the photo as she holds her silver medal at a press conference during the Rio Paralympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paralympian Vervoort said when the day arrived, she had signed the euthanasia papers and was prepared to end her life. The time came Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in her native Belgium, her death confirmed in a statement from her home city of Diest. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
World
Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take her own life October 23, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady points to Benjamin Watson after a play during the first half against the Jets in Oct., 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady on retirement talk, Mohamed Sanu, and what New York fans say to him October 23, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Riley Field
College Sports
A UMaine women’s field hockey game was cut short for football fireworks. Riley Field wants you to know what that meant. October 23, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Tom Brady heads into the tunnel after warmups before Monday night's game against the New York Jets.
tom brady
Is Tom Brady planning to move on? October 23, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8), Daniel Theis (27) and Gordon Hayward (20) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
nba tip-off
How the Celtics will perform this season, according to NBA experts October 23, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Tuukka Rask displayed a big smile after notching a win in his 500th career NHL game.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs October 23, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Celtics
'I just realized I’m going to have to fight, I’m going to have to kill' October 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron James, Lakers 112-102 October 23, 2019 | 3:04 AM
MLB
Juan Soto, Nationals top Gerrit Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener October 23, 2019 | 1:54 AM
NBA
Fred VanVleet scores career-high 34, Raptors top Pelicans 130-122 October 23, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu during the ninth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
MLB
MLB will investigate exec's outburst at reporters October 22, 2019 | 11:24 PM