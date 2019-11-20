Sports Q: Who are the four best current coaches in sports?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who are the four best active coaches in high-profile sports?

Today’s question comes from … Dickie V?

Who r ur choices as the ; BEST 4 active coaches in any sport ? Here r my 4 superstars COACH K BILL BELICHICK -NICK SABAN – GREGG POPOVICH ⁦@GlobeBobRyan⁩ ⁦@GlobeChadFinn⁩ ⁦@HoopsWeiss⁩ ⁦@jksports⁩ ⁦@JFeinsteinBooks⁩ https://t.co/okJKPfjR5I — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 20, 2019

Why, yes, I guess it does, baby.

I like Sir Vitale’s choices here, though I’m kind of surprised he didn’t go with four men’s college basketball choices, or Coach K four times for that matter.

I think Coach K is the weakest link on this list, actually. He doesn’t always seem to maximize having elite talent. Duke has won five titles, but he didn’t win it all when he had Zion Williamson or Jayson Tatum or Brandon Ingram or Marvin Bagley. I suppose he deserves credit for winning with Jahlil Okafor in 2015, though the real star of that was Justise Winslow.

As for my four, among active coaches: Bill Belichick … (gap) … Gregg Popovich … (decent-sized gap) … Terry Francona (but don’t call him coach, he hates that) … and Saban, I guess, even if he has the personality of curdled milk. Geno Auriemma is the first runner-up. Coach K is honorable mention.

What does everyone else think? Who are your PTCers? (Prime-time coaches, obviously. You don’t speak fluent Vitale?) I’ll hear you in the comments.