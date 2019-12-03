Sports Q: Which Celtics rookie will have the best career?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who will be the best player from the Celtics rookie class?

This one doesn’t come from a reader, but is piggybacking on my Tuesday column about the Celtics’ rookies – Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall and Javonte Green. I wrote about being extremely impressed with Langford before he suffered another ankle injury Sunday for the G-League Red Claws, while also taking a look at the other members of the rookie class.

I like all of them in one way or another. Tacko is a fun project who already has improved. Waters will be an NBA player. Green is by far the oldest of the lot, but he still hasn’t hit his ceiling. Williams and Edwards should be contributors to the Celtics for several years. Langford, the highest pick of all of them, is the wild card, but I love his offensive game. He needs to stay healthy – please stop calling him a bust so soon – and continue to improve his shot, but he can pretty much get to the rim at will against G-League competition. Count me as a believer that he’ll be the best of the lot – he at least has the highest ceiling – though it’s possible he could eventually be an enticing trade piece too.

But what does everyone else think? Who will be the best player from the Celtics’ rookie class? I’ll hear you in the comments.