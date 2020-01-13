Sports Q: What will Alex Cora’s punishment be for the sign-stealing scandal?

Could he be banned for life?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
5:34 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

After seeing A.J. Hinch get banned for a year for the Astros’ sign-stealing scam when he wasn’t even the mastermind, what do you think happens to Alex Cora? He was instrumental in that and has brought another investigation upon the Red Sox. Think he’s banned for life? It seems possible. —   Chris P.

Advertisement

Well, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that it would going to be “harsh,’’ and that was in the aftermath of the announcement of the season-long punishments of Hinch and Jeff Luhnow — but before Astros owners Jim Crane canned both of them. I thought it was going to be a year after hearing what Hinch got. The more I think about it, the more convinced I become that it will be longer. Maybe two years. Maybe – and this sounds ridiculous, but I bet it’s in play – a lifetime ban.

Cora is mentioned in Rob Manfred’s detailed explanation of the Astros’ punishment almost as much as Hinch is. Hinch apparently passive-aggressively tried to stop the shenanigans by disabling some equipment, though the league says he didn’t outright tell players to knock it off. Cora, meanwhile, was, according to the league’s report, at the forefront of coming up with the logistics of both the scheme to bang on a trash can to signal pitches as well as setting up the monitor in the hallway. He was the lone member of the “non-player staff” to be involved. At one point in the explanation of the punishment,  Manfred explains, “the 2017 scheme in which players banged on a trash can was, with the exception of Cora, player driven and player executed.”

Advertisement

It seems pretty cut and dried that Manfred blames Cora more than any other individual for the execution of the Astros schemes. And that doesn’t even take into consideration the current investigations into the Red Sox, which certainly suggests that a culture of cheating follows him. And it came after the league warned the Red Sox and every other major league team about using technology to steal signs after the FitBit scandal (it wasn’t an Apple Watch) in 2018.

He is going to get hammered. I think he’s getting walloped with a ban of two years, which almost certainly means he’s done as Red Sox manager. And it would not shock me if it’s a lifetime suspension with the possibility of having it lifted upon review in a couple of years.

But what does everyone else think? What will Alex Cora’s punishment be? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots
Chad Finn: What can the Patriots learn from the divisional round games? January 13, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Hyundai's forthcoming Super Bowl LIV commercial stars Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.
TV
Hyundai is teasing an extremely Boston-centric Super Bowl ad January 13, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Red Sox
What you need to know about MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing — and how it could impact Alex Cora January 13, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Read MLB’s report on its investigation into Astros’ sign-stealing January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch speaks during a news Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Houston. The Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the baseball American League Championship Series Tuesday Oct. 16 2018.
MLB
Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, general manager Jeff Luhnow January 13, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung pulls on a glove while warming up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patrick Chung, state of New Hampshire resolve drug possession charges January 13, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Patriots Steelers AFC playoff scenarios
Patriots
David Andrews hopeful about a possible return in 2020 after missing the 2019 season January 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, before Game 2 of a best-of-five American League Division Series baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Red Sox
Alex Cora's discipline is expected to be 'harsh' after Astros fire manager and GM January 13, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Patriots
5 Patriots-focused takeaways from the NFL divisional round January 13, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
College Football Playoff
Everything to know about tonight's college football national championship January 13, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Josh McDaniels with the Patriots in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insiders explained why the Browns reportedly didn't hire Josh McDaniels January 13, 2020 | 9:52 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger tosses his bat as he runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles. the National League MVP figures to come down Christian Yelich of the Brewers and Bellinger, with Anthony Rendon of the Nationals possibly in the mix as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
MLB
'We did it the right way': Dodgers' Cody Bellinger speaks out about sign-stealing scandals January 13, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NFL Playoffs
What the Ravens are saying about their stunning playoff loss January 13, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch sits on the bench during the second half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NFL
After 2 TDs in Seahawks' loss, Marshawn Lynch 'not sure' on future January 13, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jimmy Johnson
NFL
Jimmy Johnson learns he's going to the Hall of Fame on live TV January 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
NBA
Kyrie Irving drops 21 points in return from 2-month absence January 12, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Davante Adams runs to the end zone Sunday.
NFL
Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game January 12, 2020 | 9:55 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half.
NFL
Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 January 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Mookie Betts isn't only a baseball player.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts to participate in PBA Hall of Fame Classic January 12, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Josh McDaniels spent seven hours meeting with the Browns on Friday.
Patriots
Browns reportedly hire Kevin Stefanski over Josh McDaniels for head coaching job January 12, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday.
Patriots
Julian Edelman arrested in California, cited with misdemeanor vandalism January 12, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec dives over Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones to pick up a first down.
College Sports
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec set to transfer to Boston College January 12, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins snap OT drought in a thrilling win over the Islanders January 12, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Serena Williams from the United States with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.
Tennis
Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought January 12, 2020 | 3:39 AM
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates during the second half Saturday.
NFL
Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win January 12, 2020 | 12:50 AM
Patrice Bergeron (left) of the Bruins celebrates his game-winning power-play goal against the New York Islanders alongside David Pastrnak.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores on power play in OT, Bruins top Islanders 3-2 January 11, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo earned his first win as a playoff starter.
NFL
Second-half outburst lifts 49ers over Vikings January 11, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes on Saturday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 41, Celtics cruise past Pelicans 140-105 January 11, 2020 | 10:37 PM
ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to a game.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Here’s how ESPN plans to cover Monday night’s college football national championship game January 11, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Mookie Betts will make $27 million in 2020.
Red Sox
Here's everything you need to know about the Red Sox arbitration deals January 11, 2020 | 2:29 PM