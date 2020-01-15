Sports Q: Who should be the Red Sox’ next manager?

Is it Tek time?

Jason Varitek talking to Alex Cora in the Red Sox dugout during the 2019 season.
Jason Varitek talking to Alex Cora in the Red Sox dugout during the 2019 season. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
Sports columnist
Sorry to see Alex Cora go, but it’s Tek time. He has to be the choice as the next Red Sox manager. It would go over well with the fans, he has history here, and it seemed like he was groomed for this. – Larry G.

This makes some sense, Larry, and that’s coming from someone who is skeptical of Tek – some know him as Jason Varitek – as a manager. It’s not the end of the world that he hasn’t managed yet, but this is an extremely strange and tense situation right now. And we forget that he wasn’t exactly supportive of his manager in the whole chicken-and-beer dramedy in 2011 because he was ticked off about his playing time. Not very captain-like. I’m sure many fans would love it – I’ve been getting this suggestion all over Twitter – but I’m not sure it’s the ideal fit like some do.

I also don’t know how he’d fit with the analytical emphasis – to put it mildly – of the new Chaim Bloom administration. I liked Peter Abraham’s suggestion that Sam Fuld, the former New Hampshire prep star who played eight years in the majors and is familiar with Bloom from his time in Tampa Bay, could be a candidate. He’s extremely smart, fits the mind-set of the organization, and qualifies as a local kid made good. He’s currently the major league player information coordinator for the Phillies, but I could see him getting a chance, even though he would also be a novice manager.

Bruce Bochy would be great, but he’s not an analytics guy and says he’s not coming out of retirement. Buck Showalter would be fun for the media, but who cares about that. Hensley Meulens? Eduardo Perez? Ron Roenicke? Mark Kotsay? Sheesh, it’s not exactly a bunch of Earl Weaver reincarnates that they have to choose from here.

I’ll say this: If it had to be now, I’d say Varitek gets a shot, if he agrees to appease the analytics aspect of this with seriousness and cooperation. The organization is desperate to save face right now, and hiring the stoic, A-Rod-smacking face of the ’04 Sox might help in that regard.

But what does everyone else think? Who should be the Red Sox’ next manager? I’ll hear you in the comments.

