Sports Q: Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl?

Patriots fans have to be rooting for Jimmy G. against the Chiefs. The Chiefs were kind of a Patriots rival the last couple of years. And Jimmy G. is one of our guys even if he’s not a Patriot anymore. Agreed? – Greg J.

I think most Patriots will see it that way, Greg. There are a couple of variables, though, that might make you indifferent to the outcome, if not outright root for Kansas City,

First, if the Niners win, it will be their sixth Super Bowl victory, which will tie the Patriots. It’s pretty cool to stand alone there, especially since the Patriots have dug themselves out of a 5-0 hole in that regard since the first Patriots-Rams Super Bowl and their first win.

Second, there will be a vocal element of Patriots fans that will howl — should Garoppolo win and play well (that means more than eight passing attempts) – that the Patriots should have kept him and traded Brady after the 2017 season. This take drives me nuts. Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl that year, throwing for over 500 yards in the loss to the Eagles, then led them to their sixth Super Bowl win last year. I’ll take that Super Bowl win over any promises of what Garoppolo might achieve in the future. It stinks they had to trade him, but it was one or the other, and I’ll keep the guy who went to two Super Bowls after the deal, won one, and remains the greatest ever to play the position.

That said, I’d root for the Niners. Likable team, John Lynch counts as a Patriot, and I need the amusement of Andy Reid bungling the clock down three points in the final two minutes. Go Niners.

What does everyone else think? Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl? I’ll hear you in the comments.