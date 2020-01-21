Sports Q: Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at a news conference after the NFC Championship game. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Deputy Digital Sports Editor
4:45 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Patriots fans have to be rooting for Jimmy G. against the Chiefs. The Chiefs were kind of a Patriots rival the last couple of years. And Jimmy G. is one of our guys even if he’s not a Patriot anymore. Agreed? – Greg J.

Advertisement

I think most Patriots will see it that way, Greg. There are a couple of variables, though, that might make you indifferent to the outcome, if not outright root for Kansas City,

First, if the Niners win, it will be their sixth Super Bowl victory, which will tie the Patriots. It’s pretty cool to stand alone there, especially since the Patriots have dug themselves out of a 5-0 hole in that regard since the first Patriots-Rams Super Bowl and their first win.

Second, there will be a vocal element of Patriots fans that will howl — should Garoppolo win and play well (that means more than eight passing attempts) – that the Patriots should have kept him and traded Brady after the 2017 season. This take drives me nuts. Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl that year, throwing for over 500 yards in the loss to the Eagles, then led them to their sixth Super Bowl win last year. I’ll take that Super Bowl win over any promises of what Garoppolo might achieve in the future. It stinks they had to trade him, but it was one or the other, and I’ll keep the guy who went to two Super Bowls after the deal, won one, and remains the greatest ever to play the position.

Advertisement

That said, I’d root for the Niners. Likable team, John Lynch counts as a Patriot, and I need the amusement of Andy Reid bungling the clock down three points in the final two minutes. Go Niners.

What does everyone else think? Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q NFL Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots
Patriots' Julian Edelman reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery January 21, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Baseball Hall of Fame
Is this the year Curt Schilling makes it to the Hall of Fame? January 21, 2020 | 1:03 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, and general manager John Lynch, right, celebrate after winning the NFC Championship.
Super Bowl LIV
What you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl January 21, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Dustin Pedroia suffers significant setback in left knee January 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James congratulates Sierra Canyon players after their loss against against Paul VI in a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
NBA
LeBron James calls fan's behavior during Hoophall Classic 'disrespectful' January 21, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Romeo Crennel and Bill Belichick at the start of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.
Football
Romeo Crennel has been replaced as Houston's defensive coordinator January 21, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Mookie Betts in August, 2019.
Red Sox
Here's what the Red Sox are reportedly asking for in a Mookie Betts trade January 21, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up his jersey before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
NFL
Patrick Mahomes passed Tom Brady as the top-selling player in the NFL January 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
Celtics
What Kemba Walker said about his first win against LeBron James January 21, 2020 | 6:50 AM
NFL
Roger Goodell’s stint atop the NFL has been quite a roller-coaster ride January 21, 2020 | 3:41 AM
Boston MA 1/20/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) making a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
10 notes and observations from the Celtics' impressive blowout of the Lakers January 21, 2020 | 12:55 AM
LeBron James Jr and Sierra Canyon were a sight to see at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA
Hoophall Classic
Inside LeBron James Jr.'s visit to Springfield for the Hoophall Classic January 20, 2020 | 11:55 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top Lakers 139-107 January 20, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Jaylen Brown might have had the most impressive dunk of his career on Monday night.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown's dunk on LeBron James January 20, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Hall of Fame
When it comes to unanimous Hall picks, Derek Jeter could be No. 2. January 20, 2020 | 8:23 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates the 49ers' win in the NFC Championship Game.
Patriots
Here's how all the ex-Patriots fared in the playoffs this weekend January 20, 2020 | 7:02 PM
LEBRON
LeBron James, in town for Celtics-Lakers, detours to Springfield to catch son’s game January 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Bruins
The Bruins are about to have nine days off. Here’s what they’ll be doing January 20, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Celtics
Celtics and Lakers should be pretty much at full strength January 20, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'open-minded' about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins January 20, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Super Bowl LIV
This year's Super Bowl is a tossup at legal sports books January 19, 2020 | 10:23 PM
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
NFC Championship
Mostert carries 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers January 19, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust, left, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins blow another multi-goal lead in loss to Penguins January 19, 2020 | 9:09 PM
Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half.
AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes lifts Chiefs to the Super Bowl with win over Titans January 19, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Jaroslav Halak keeps the puck out of the net as Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev look for a rebound during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins give up 3-0 lead, lose to Penguins 4-3 January 19, 2020 | 4:51 PM
J.D. Martinez opted into his contract with the Red Sox for 2020.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez said MLB investigation will show 'nothing going on' with Red Sox January 19, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
Celtics-Lakers
Why Boston still feels like 'home' to Avery Bradley January 19, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham warm up before a game.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham had to say about backing up Tom Brady January 19, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting January 19, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Everything you need to know about the conference championship games January 19, 2020 | 12:10 PM