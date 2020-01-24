Sports Q: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Is beating the Patriots in two Super Bowls going to be enough to get Eli Manning into the Hall of Fame? He was pretty mediocre otherwise. – Mike D.

Yeah, he’s getting in. Winning those two games – one against a 2007 Patriots team positioned to be the greatest of all-time – is going to be enough. I’m not sure it would be if he played for, say, the Oakland Raiders, since Jim Plunkett won a pair of Super Bowls and still has to buy a mustard-colored jacket if he wants one, but Manning was a New York star who came through on the biggest stage. That’s going to be enough.

Would I vote for him? Nope. No way. He’s a .500 quarterback who was never a top-five quarterback in the league and doesn’t have much on his resume beyond those two team wins. And while he came through late in both of them, he was aided by a couple of spectacular catches – one unfathomable, actually. Besides, the real MVP in his first Super Bowl win was Justin Tuck. I will not hear counterarguments on this.

Look at it this way: Manning, the No. 1 overall pick, was traded during the 2004 draft by the Chargers to the Giants for their first-round pick, Philip Rivers, plus a third-rounder in ’04 and first- and fifth-rounders in 2005. The ’05 first-rounder became Shawne Merriman, who had 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons before his career went lights-out. Manning is a Giants legend, but the Chargers won that trade.

What does everyone else think? Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? I’ll hear you in the comments.