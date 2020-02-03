Sports Q: Should the Celtics trade for Clint Capela?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Should the Celtics trade for Clint Capela? He seems like exactly what they need, unless someone like Tristan Thompson becomes available for cheap. Thoughts? — Steve C.

Yeah, just so the Woj Bomb – well, this is more like a cherry bomb or something – revealing that the Celtics are one of the Eastern Conference teams in on the Rockets’ big man.

That’s not surprising that Ainge would be interested. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Bringing him aboard would go a long way toward making them a legitimate contender to come out of the East. Even though they beat the Sixers in their last matchup (and without Kemba Walker), Philly’s size is still a big advantage. Capela would be a huge asset if they collide in the playoffs.

The big question is what would it cost. Per Chris Grenham, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently noted on Zach Lowe’s podcast that it would probably take Daniel Theis, Romeo Langford, Vincent Poirier, and at least one first-round pick.

Windhorst discussed Capela to Boston on the Lowe Post: "You'd be talking about Daniel Theis being in the deal, probably. Poirier being in the deal, Romeo Langford maybe being in the deal and one of their first round picks." — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 3, 2020

That trade actually works in the ESPN Trade Machine. (Capela makes $14.9 million this year, which is less than I expected.) I’d be bummed to see Theis, who has been such a reliable glue-guy, go in a deal. And I really like Langford’s smooth offensive game. But I think they’d have to do this if it’s the actual deal and the price in picks isn’t too much steeper than this.