Sports Q: Are you satisfied with what the Red Sox got for Mookie Betts?

There's nothing satisfying about this deal.

Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger.
Mookie Betts is a Los Angeles Dodger. Was it worth it? –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
1:02 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Are you satisfied with what the Red Sox got for Mookie Betts?

You mean once we set aside the reality that they never should have traded him in the first place and this is the most disappointing transaction since the winter of 1981, when Haywood Sullivan “forgot” to issue Carlton Fisk a contract and he bolted to Chicago as a free agent?

Advertisement

Sorry, I can’t actually set that aside. There’s nothing satisfying about this deal.

I will acknowledge that Alex Verdugo, the 23-year-old outfielder acquired from the Dodgers, and Brusdar Graterol, a hard-throwing 21-year old righty who came over too after LA acquired him from the Twins, are promising players. Verdugo had nice numbers last year – an .817 OPS in 397 plate appearances, with 12 homers – before injuries cost him most of the last two months. He seems pretty similar to Andrew Benintendi, or at least what we expect Benintendi to be.

Graterol immediately becomes the top prospect in the Sox organization, though acquiring one hard-thrower who has already had Tommy John surgery doesn’t exactly count as replenishing the farm system. He’s basically Nathan Eovaldi insurance right now, which means he should probably get 25 starts in the big leagues this year. Man, I hate trading Betts for a pitching prospect. They’re all lottery tickets. And why were the Twins so quick to trade him for mediocre Kenta Maeda?

This is less of a haul than expected for Betts, the second-best player in baseball, and it emboldens my secondary belief that they should have waited to the deadline to trade him. My primary belief? They should have paid him. You don’t trade once-in-a-generation players entering their prime for two young players.

Advertisement

No, I’m not satisfied with the Betts deal. I’m somewhere between sad and angry. But what does everyone else think? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox Mookie Betts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox Mookie Betts was traded to the LA Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Media
Spotify to buy Bill Simmons’s website The Ringer February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Check out Julian Edelman's latest approach to getting Tom Brady to stay February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Red Sox
How the Red Sox and Dodgers are reacting to the Mookie Betts and David Price trade February 5, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Brusdar Graterol threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his postseason debut against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.
Red Sox
3 things to know about Brusdar Graterol, the pitching prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Mookie Betts hit .301/.374/.519 in 794 regular-season games with the Red Sox, a tenure over unimaginably quick.
Red Sox
There are valid reasons Mookie Betts is an L.A. Dodger. None change how much it stinks. February 5, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Clint Capela is headed to the Hawks in a 4-team trade February 5, 2020 | 7:14 AM
Bruins forward Charlie Coyle attempts a backhanded shot on Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Canucks February 5, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton tries to shoot while covered by Duke forward Javin DeLaurier during the second half Tuesday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's defensive-minded battle with No. 7 Duke February 5, 2020 | 6:31 AM
Northeastern celebrates its 3-1 win over Harvard in the Beanpot semifinals.
College Sports
Everything that happened on night one of the women's Beanpot February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Is Tom Brady becoming a certified Internet troll? February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: Trading Mookie Betts marks one of the worst days in recent Red Sox history February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Dodgers pull off another deal, reportedly sending Joc Pederson to Angels February 5, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Mookie Betts trade
Here are all the players involved in the Mookie Betts and David Price deal February 4, 2020 | 11:24 PM
Bruins
Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0 February 4, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts, center, gets doused with water as he gets interviewed after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Baltimore. Betts hit three home runs as the Red Sox won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
A look back at Mookie Betts’s most memorable moments with the Red Sox February 4, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox
A year-by-year look at Mookie Betts’s career with the Red Sox February 4, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Mookie Betts rounds the bases for the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers February 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Mark Kotsay
Athletics’ Mark Kotsay out of running for Red Sox manager job after interview February 4, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will defend his Skills Challenge title February 4, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Bruins forward Chris Wagner brews at Harpoon.
Bruins
Chris Wagner helped Harpoon make a Bruins-themed beer February 4, 2020 | 3:29 PM
VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 29: Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks takes to the ice for the pre-game warmup prior to NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers on March, 29, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
NHL
Braintree's Adam Gaudette on what it's like to come back home and play the Bruins February 4, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is tangled with the Celtics at the heart of the trade deadline rumor mill.
Celtics
Exploring a potential Celtics trade for Clint Capela February 4, 2020 | 1:07 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
10 questions facing the Patriots this offseason February 4, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Beanpot
Wilmer Skoog lifts Boston University to double-OT Beanpot win over Boston College February 4, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Beanpot
Northeastern tops Harvard to reach third straight Beanpot final February 4, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady lines up to block Tre'Davious White in 2019.
Patriots
Tre'Davious White thinks Tom Brady is 'still the best,' hopes he leaves the Patriots February 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Martin Ortega inside the Patriots' locker room following Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
'I’m quite embarrassed': The man who stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey speaks February 4, 2020 | 6:52 AM
Grant Williams (12) goes up for the shot as Atlanta forward John Collins defends in the first half.
Celtics
Celtics top Hawks 123-115 for 4th straight win February 3, 2020 | 10:14 PM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is tangled with the Celtics at the heart of the trade deadline rumor mill.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics trade for Clint Capela? February 3, 2020 | 7:08 PM