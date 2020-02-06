Sports Q: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline?


Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email,He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Should the Celtics have made a trade before the deadline? – Gary D.

It would have been helpful to get another big man, and this was probably the year to do it, considering they’re currently projected to have three first-round picks and a second-rounder in the next (thin) draft, and already have a full roster of players they seem to like. I probably would have given up the two firsts – supposedly the asking price — for the Wizards’ Davis Bertans, even though he is more a shooter than the inside defensive presence that they need. I say probably because we don’t know who would have had to go to make the salaries match, and I’m pretty fond of even the scrubs on this likable team. But Bertans would have helped.

I’ve heard from some Celtics fans who wonder how Cleveland got Andre Drummond for basically nothing. It sounds like the Pistons feared he would opt in to his contract next season, which is around $28 million. He’s one of the most efficient rebounders of all time, but I don’t think he’s a fit for this Celtics team. Their chemistry is great, and it probably would have cost Gordon Hayward or Marcus Smart. I’m cool with the status quo here.

The buyout market could be interesting, though we seem to say that every year, and then end up with some husk like Troy Murphy. Tristan Thompson would be perfect, but he strikes me as someone who would make a beeline for LA if the Cavs bought him out. The beat writers would love getting the ever-quotable Evan Turner back. The Clippers apparently don’t intend to keep Isaiah Thomas. I’d take him back if we could be sure he realized circumstances here have changed and he’d be a bench piece rather than a focal point.

To answer the question though, yes, they probably should have made a trade, and Bertans would have been worthwhile. But I’m cool with standing pat. This is a really good and likable team. That works for me.

But what does everyone else think? Should the Celtics have made a trade? I’ll hear you in the comments.  And tell me who you wanted.

