Sports Q: Should the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s number?

Kevin Garnett meant more to Boston than just his accolades.

The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season.
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
February 14, 2020

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Seems like a stretch to retire Kevin Garnett’s number. One title in just six years. – Mike K.

Disagree wholeheartedly. Yeah, it was just six years. In those six years, he was a five-time All-Star, made four All-Defensive teams, and won the 2008 defensive player of the year award. On those accomplishments alone, his No. 5 goes in the rafters.

Advertisement

But he meant so much more than that. Garnett was the most unselfish superstar I’ve ever seen when it came to getting his own shots, and that allowed Ray Allen and especially Paul Pierce to be themselves and not have to sacrifice much when that new Big Three was united.

Garnett was the defensive fulcrum of that ferocious 2008 Celtics championship team, the one that ended a 22-season championship drought between banner Nos. 16 and 17. He was an exceptional team-first leader that not only bought into Celtics lore, but helped restore it. The Celtics were miserable the year before he got here, winning 24 games.

Garnett may have spent just six seasons here – tied with the late Reggie Lewis for the fewest of any Celtic whose number is or will be retired – but his impact in those seasons can’t be exaggerated.

Even his departure had a positive effect. He didn’t want to go when the Celtics dealt him, Pierce, and assorted other stuff to the Nets for a stack of draft picks before the 2013 season. But he did, in part because he knew it was the best thing for the franchise.

That deal is the reason the Celtics have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and a whole lot of hope today.

Advertisement

Yes, the Celtics are right in raising KG’s number to the rafters.

Plus, I will finally be able to justify my appreciation of Ron Mercer by telling people his number is retired by the Celtics.

But what does everyone else think? Should the Celtics be retiring KG’s number? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Celtics NBA Kevin Garnett

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics
Celtics and DraftKings go into business together February 14, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Red Sox 1B Mitch Moreland is pictured during Thursday's workout.
Red Sox
What to know about Red Sox spring training so far February 14, 2020 | 4:27 PM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Report: MLB investigation into Red Sox expected by end of February, and allegations are less severe February 14, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Bruins
Bruins sign Jeremy Lauzon to two-year extension February 14, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Jake Farrell of Northeastern baseball. (Brad Young) 31zocampus
College Baseball
College baseball starts this weekend. Here's what to expect from local teams. February 14, 2020 | 2:47 PM
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Boston Celtics won the 14th pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
NBA
Who the Celtics could land in 2020, according to an early mock draft February 14, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Marquis Flowers shared video of the Patriots-themed box his son decorated for Valentine's Day.
Football
Marquis Flowers was snubbed by his son on Valentine's Day February 14, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Points - Ray Bourque
Hockey
Ray Bourque on hockey sticks, dining out in Boston, and his favorite current Bruin February 14, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Doc Rivers and Kevin Garnett in 2012.
Celtics
Doc Rivers explained why Kevin Garnett was such a unique Celtics superstar February 14, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after his made basket in the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. The Celtics won 141-133 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' thrilling double-overtime win over the Clippers February 14, 2020 | 8:41 AM
Ohio State
2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape February 14, 2020 | 7:55 AM
NASCAR
President Trump to give command to start engines at Daytona February 14, 2020 | 7:45 AM
memoir
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick will release a memoir through his own publishing company February 14, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia won't report to spring training on time February 14, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Celtics Marcus Smart is fouled by Clippers Marcus Morris Sr in the 1st quarter.
Kevin Garnett
What Marcus Smart said about Kevin Garnett's surprise jersey retirement announcement February 14, 2020 | 7:04 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 39, Celtics hold off Clippers in 2OT February 14, 2020 | 12:51 AM
2/3/13: Boston, MA: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH SHIRA SPRINGER STORY.........The Celtics 37 year old center Kevin Garnett (5) pounds his chest (as he does before every home game) and stares into the crowd just before tap off. The Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. topic:Clippers-Celtics (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
KG
Celtics plan to retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season February 13, 2020 | 9:02 PM
In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, the Houston Astros celebrate their World Series championship in Los Angeles.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the 2017 Astros have to vacate their World Series title? February 13, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Red Sox
New Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo may miss the start of the season February 13, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Jaylen Brown drives to the basket in a game against the Warriors in January, 2020.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on anxiety, expectations, and why he 'didn't peak at 21' February 13, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Bruins
NHL fines Bruins captain Zdeno Chara for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher February 13, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Mookie Betts
Dear Dodger fans, here’s what you’re getting in Mookie Betts February 13, 2020 | 12:35 PM
New Los Angeles Dodgers David Price and Mookie Betts pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their acquisition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Baseball
How Los Angeles media covered Mookie Betts and David Price February 13, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Astros players spoke at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sign-stealing
Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve apologized for the Astros' sign-stealing scheme February 13, 2020 | 11:25 AM
David Price Mookie Betts Dodgers
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, David Price join long history of Red Sox turned Dodgers February 13, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California cemetery February 13, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots had the 'worst receiving corps in the NFL' in 2019 February 13, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire (10) was charged with indecency in Florida.
Baseball
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida February 13, 2020 | 10:00 AM
NHL
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester remains hospitalized after bench collapse February 13, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Two Ohio State players were arrested for rape and kidnapping.
Ohio State
2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges February 13, 2020 | 9:43 AM