Sports Q: Did the Bruins do enough at the NHL trade deadline?

It would have been nice to get David Krejci a highly skilled right wing.

Nick Ritchie.
Nick Ritchie. –AP Photo/Chris Carlson
SHARE TWEET 6 COMMENTS
By
February 24, 2020

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email,He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Did the Bruins do enough at the trading deadline? Nick Ritchie doesn’t seem to have the scoring punch that they could use. A little disappointed the Bruins didn’t’ get Chris Kreider from the Rangers, but there’s not much you can do when the team decides to re-sign someone for seven years. – Mike B.

Advertisement

Yeah, it would have been nice to get David Krejci a highly skilled right wing. But a 2011 version of Nathan Horton wasn’t out there, I guess. Nick Ritchie isn’t much of a scorer (his season-high is 31 points), but he’s a former top 10 pick, is just 24 years old, and should at least bring toughness. I bet he ends up being a pretty popular player at the Garden. Danton Heinen stagnated. I doubt he haunts them.

The price seemed pretty steep for Ondrej Kase – a first-rounder in 2020, former second-rounder Axel Andersson, and whatever David Backes might have left. Kase hasn’t been able to stay healthy for a full season and has seven goals and 23 points in 49 games this year, which isn’t exactly a vintage Cam Neely scoring pace. But he’s a very good skater and battles for the puck, so he should be a help in a secondary role.

It does seem like general manager Don Sweeney missed out on a few players he wanted – Kreider, Blake Coleman, maybe Ilya Kovalchuk. But I give him the benefit of the doubt based on recent deadline savvy. Marcus Johannson and Joakim Nordstrom didn’t seem like a huge haul last year, but they ended up being significant contributors on a team that reached the Cup Final. And I loved the boldness of the Rick Nash deal two years ago, though it didn’t work out quite as hoped.

Advertisement

So, no disappointment in the deadline. This is a great team as constituted. Just curious to see how the new guys fit.

What does everyone else think? Did the Bruins do enough at the trade deadline? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Bruins Sports News NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Why you shouldn’t give up on this Red Sox season February 26, 2020 | 2:25 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at a workout for defensive end Tyshun Render at Middle Tennessee State University.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick ditched the NFL Combine to scout a prospect in the rain in Tennessee February 26, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Laurie Rice is running the Boston Marathon for Team Limb-it-less, which raises money for prosthetic limbs.
Marathon
Laurie Rice is running to provide prosthetic limbs to those in need February 26, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Tom Brady Gisele
Tom + Gisele
Tom Brady shares photo of where he and Gisele Bündchen first met February 26, 2020 | 11:27 AM
University of Vermont
College Basketball
Vermont basketball is a cure for common, cold sports arenas February 26, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Julie Rohnstock is running the Boston Marathon to support the Museum of Science.
Marathon
Julie Rohnstock is running to support the Museum of Science February 26, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tennis
5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32 February 26, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Baseball
Yankees' Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, will be out for the year February 26, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Patriots
NFL nearing end to investigation into Patriots’ videotaping incident from December February 26, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Celtics win against the Trail Blazers, 118-106.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown praised the 'unreal' play of Jayson Tatum February 26, 2020 | 9:36 AM
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Celtics win against the Trail Blazers, 118-106.
Celtics
What Carmelo Anthony said about Jayson Tatum after the Celtics beat the Blazers February 26, 2020 | 8:47 AM
Patriots Insider at the NFL Scouting Combine
Patriots add Joe Houston as assistant special teams coach February 26, 2020 | 7:45 AM
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Many teams want to scrap video review for pass interference February 26, 2020 | 7:30 AM
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Robert Kraft looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 06, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL player reps send new CBA to union members for approval February 26, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie delivers a body check to Bruins forward Chris Wagner.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' uninspiring loss to the Flames February 26, 2020 | 6:57 AM
High School Sports
Major changes are coming to the high school sports playoffs. Friday’s vote will determine which way it goes February 26, 2020 | 2:40 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, top, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has 36, Celtics down Trail Blazers 118-106 February 26, 2020 | 1:39 AM
Premier League
Manchester City files appeal against its two-year ban February 26, 2020 | 1:25 AM
Red Sox
Results of investigation into Red Sox won’t be announced this week February 25, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Darwinzon Hernandez.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Red Sox' fifth starter? February 25, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Agent Scott Boras will honor the wish of Kobe Bryant, as well as the memory of the Altobelli family that was killed in a helicopter crash in California.
Kobe Bryant
MLB agent Scott Boras will offer internship to Alexis Altobelli February 25, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Mandy Bresnahan is running for her six-year-old daughter Teaghan, who will be five years cancer-free in June.
Marathon
Mandy Bresnahan is running for her cancer-free six year old February 25, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Red Sox
MLBPA chief Tony Clark says league has finished interviews in Red Sox investigation February 25, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect is quarantined over coronavirus concerns February 25, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Former Boston Celtic Bill Russell watches an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.
College Basketball
Bill Russell congratulated Sabrina Ioenescu for her record-setting performance February 25, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Chris Snow (right) is battling ALS in the public eye.
Chris Snow
Former Globe sportswriter and Flames exec Chris Snow is battling ALS February 25, 2020 | 12:49 PM
7/3/1978: From left, Dwight, Kirstin, Tim, Justin and Susan Evans pose for a family photo, July 3, 1978. (Jack O'Connell/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 180212_ON_015
Dwight Evans
Red Sox great Dwight Evans loses a second son to genetic disorder February 25, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Erica Bynarowicz is running the Boston Marathon for her father with small cell lung cancer, and uncle with stage four colon cancer.
Marathon
Erica Bynarowicz is running for her father and her uncle February 25, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
'Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?' February 25, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Joseph Floyd will be running the Boston Marathon for the 25th time in April.
Marathon
Joseph Floyd is running the Boston Marathon for the 25th time February 25, 2020 | 10:50 AM