Sports Q: What do you want Tom Brady to do in free agency?

What do you hope happens with Tom Brady? Sign elsewhere and end an incredible run because it’s time, or come back to the Patriots? – Gary D.

Well, hopefully, this drags out for a while beyond the beginning of NFL free agency on March 18, because BradyWatch 2020 is about the only compelling thing we’re going to have for sports for at least a few weeks. Be safe, everyone. Wash those mitts. Sports Q cares about you.

I’ve been pretty clear on my thoughts on Brady’s status through this whole process, and they haven’t changed. I want him back. Yes, he slipped last year. He’ll probably slip more in the next season. I also don’t see a better alternative for the Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in 2018 and have a roster that still is built to contend. Andy Dalton? Get out of here. I’ll take Brady and his institutional knowledge over every other option.

I do hear from a lot of you suggesting it’s time to move on. I don’t really get this. I think you’re taking for granted what Brady has done and what he might be able to still do. I also think you believe its easier to find a high-quality quarterback than it is. Maybe Jarett Stidham is good. I thought Tommy Hodson was good once. I’m going to stick with the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen, even if he is going to be 43 years old.

But what does everyone else think? What do you hope Brady decides to do in free agency? I’ll hear you in the comments.