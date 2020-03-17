Sports Q: Where should Tom Brady play next year?

The Bucs appear to be the favorite to land him, but Chad Finn thinks a different NFC team is a better fit.

Tom Brady will have a new home in 2020.
Tom Brady will have a new home in 2020. –(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
March 17, 2020 | 6:18 PM

Looks like Tom Brady is going to the Buccaneers. Aren’t there better options than that? Even the Chargers would be a better choice than going to Tampa. At least it’s LA. – Jack W.

Yeah, sure sounds like it’s the Bucs, which talent-wise is a good option. Bruce Arians is a good coach, albeit one with a more laid-back approach than Bill Belichick. It’ll be interesting to see how that works for Brady, if that’s where he ends up. But they’ve got a good young defense and a great pair of receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. If they can get on the same page as Brady quickly, that could be a really fun team.

The Chargers? LA would make sense, especially with him launching a new production company, but that’s a team without a fanbase. Plus, he’d have to grow a Dan Fouts-style beard if he goes there. It’s a rule. I don’t think it happens.

If he wasn’t going to come back to the Pats, I was hoping Dallas would be the wild card. Talented roster, and Jerry Jones is desperate. But that looks unlikely right now, especially with Dak Prescott being franchised.

Indy made some sense football-wise too, but they’re going with Philip Rivers. Wonder if he’s still commuting from San Diego. I couldn’t see Brady playing for Jim Irsay and the team that turned Spygate into what it became.

Where do I want Brady to play next season? I wanted him back. Dallas would be my reluctant and distant second choice. But it sure looks like it’s going to be the Bucs.

What does everyone else think? I’ll hear you in the comments.

