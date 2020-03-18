Sports Q: What is your favorite Tom Brady memory?

It's tough to pick just one, but Chad Finn picks his favorite Brady memory in today's Sports Q.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for a lot of completions during their time together. But for Chad Finn, one stands above the rest.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for a lot of completions during their time together. But for Chad Finn, one stands above the rest. –(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
By
, Sports columnist
March 18, 2020 | 5:38 PM

What is your favorite Tom Brady memory from his Patriots career? You can pick just one.  – Mike B. 

What is your favorite Tom Brady memory from his Patriots career? You can pick just one.  – Mike B.

Wow. Is there a player in Boston sports history – in any city’s sports history? — that has as many options?

I suppose we could come up with dozens for Larry Bird or Bobby Orr. David Ortiz’s list just from the postseason (have we mentioned lately that he hit .688 in the ’13 World Series?) would be something to behold.  But Brady was the Patriots’ starting quarterback for 18 seasons (excluding ’08 when he wrecked his knee). Bird and Orr played just a combined 23 seasons in Boston; they won five total championships, or one less than Brady. His excellence for so long is awfully close to unprecedented across sports.

Yeah, we could pick from hundreds of memories, even ones that came from games that weren’t that significant (the fake-out of Brian Urlacher, the deep ball to Troy Brown to win in Miami, and on and on …). And we could pick from dozens that came on the biggest stages.

But just one? One? That’s so tough.

Perhaps there’s some recency bias at play here, but right now it’s the throw to Rob Gronkowski that set up the only touchdown in the win to the Rams. That was our last great memory from Gronk’s career, and it was perfect. And with Brady leaving now, it lasts as the famous scene from their sixth and final Super Bowl win.

I was tempted to pick his Tommy Cool casual spike of the ball right before Adam Vinatieri’s winning kick against the Rams in their first Super Bowl win, because that’s the moment you knew his poise and confidence were otherworldly.

But to me, right now, until I change my mind, it’s the throw to Gronk. I could watch that forever.

But what does everyone else think? What is your favorite Tom Brady memory? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Patriots NFL

