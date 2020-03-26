Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Cam Newton?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

The Patriots can’t be serious about starting Jarrett Stidham next season. Cam Newton is out there. He’s just 30. That’s who they should sign if they want to be any good next year. – Allen T.

Gotta disagree with that one, Allen. Belichick has given Newton high praise in the past, and he seemed genuinely fond of him as a player. But I’m not sure that dynamic version of Cam Newton exists anymore. He’s taken an absolute beating the last couple of seasons, didn’t look right at all early last season while coming back from shoulder surgery, and it’s hard to believe at this point that he’s going to be an elite player again. He turns 31 in May, and is coming off Lisfranc surgery on his foot.

Plus, how would the Patriots pay him? He’s most likely not going to come cheap, and they don’t have much room under that cap. He was going to make nearly $19 million this year before the Panthers let him go. I suspect he still expects to be paid in that neighborhood. He’s just not what the Patriots need at this point.

But what does everyone else think? Should the Patriots sign Cam Newton?