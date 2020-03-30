Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever?

Jack Tatum paralyzed Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley with a cheap shot during an August 1978 preseason game, and was never apologetic or gracious afterward.

This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland. –AP Photo/Oakland Tribune/Ron Riesterer, File
By
, Sports columnist
March 30, 2020

Welcome to Boston.com's Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. 

Who is your least favorite all-time pro football player?

We’re going negative today, huh? I’m OK with that, and my answer came to me immediately. I think it’s also the only correct answer for longtime Patriots fans: Jack Tatum. The dirty Raiders safety paralyzed Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley with a cheap shot during an August 1978 preseason game, and was never apologetic or gracious afterward. It was beyond a sports rivalry with him. It was personal. He was loathsome.

Now, leaving the obvious choice of Tatum out of it, and keeping it just to how you felt about someone as a football player, I’ll allow for more options there. I suppose it could also be someone you didn’t like on the team that you root for. I wasn’t big on Deion Sanders during his look-at-me Prime Time youth, though I came to like him quite a bit over the years, especially as a baseball player for the Braves. Not much of a Ben Roethlisberger guy now. But for me, the only real answer is Tatum.

What does everyone else think? Who is your least favorite pro football player of all time? I’ll hear you in the comments.

