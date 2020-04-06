Sports Q: Who hit the longest home run you have ever seen in person?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who hit the longest home run you have ever seen in person?

I’ve seen some majestic homers in my 40-plus years as a fan and 25-plus years as a sports writer, having been fortunate to watch Jim Rice, Mo Vaughn, and of course David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez hit some memorable bombs for the Red Sox. I remember Sam Horn hitting a home run for the PawSox in Old Orchard Beach, Maine that cleared the concert stage in center field.

Advertisement

My favorite home run of all-time might be Manny’s walk-off against Francisco (K-Rod) Rodriguez and the Angels in Game 2 of the 2007 ALCS.

But the longest I’ve seen in person, at least as my mind remembers it, was hit by Bo Jackson against the Red Sox at Fenway on April 23, 1989 . A bunch of us took a trip down from UMaine for the day to go to the game, buying seats in the bleachers. So we had a great vantage point when Jackson crushed Wes Gardner’s very straight fastball in the second inning and nearly crushed it out of Fenway in center field, hitting the upper wall behind the camera well.

This video doesn’t do it justice, but it gives you at least a small sense of the magnitude of the blast.

I can’t recall anyone hitting a ball in that spot before or since. The weather was lousy that day, and the Royals won 10-0, but we got to see something we’d never forget. Bo had a knack more than any athlete I’ve ever seen for doing that sort of thing.

What does everyone else have to say? What’s the longest home run you’ve ever seen in person? I’ll hear you in the comments.