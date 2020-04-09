What is your least-favorite single-season Boston team?

Bobby Valentine after being introduced as the new Red Sox manager in 2011.
Bobby Valentine after being introduced as the new Red Sox manager in 2011. –Reuters
By
Sports columnist
April 9, 2020

What is your least-favorite single-season Boston team?

This one is pretty easy for me. Even when the Bruins and Celtics don’t have great teams, or even good ones, they’re at least watchable. The effort is usually there. Lousy teams like the 15-win 1996 Celtics don’t necessarily deserve hate. They just weren’t good, and that teams wasn’t good for a purpose – they were tanking for Tim Duncan.

Advertisement

When the Patriots were bad, such as in 1990 and ’92, at least there was some comic relief. They’ve had unlikable good teams – the 2009 squad that folded against the Ravens comes to mind – but they still had stuff to like. I mean, Tom Brady was the quarterback and Bill Belichick was the coach.  It was a bummer, but it wasn’t that bad.

Which brings us to the Red Sox. For some reason, they’ve had some really unlikable teams. The 2011 group that collectively swallowed its tongues is up there on the unlikeable list. So is the 2012 Bobby Valentine disaster.

But to me, the 2001 Red Sox are the most unlikable team in franchise lore. So many miserable guys on the roster – Carl Everett, Dante Bichette, Mike Lansing, Rolondo Arrojo – that thought they were better than they were. The misery came from the top, with Dan Duquette and Jimy Williams bickering, Williams eventually losing his job, and know-it-all Joe Kerrigan taking over. How despicable was he? He tried to make Pedro Martinez pitch through a shoulder injury, and wanted to change Manny Ramirez’s swing.

The 2001 Red Sox. Talented. And the worst.

But what does everyone else think? What is your least-favorite single-season Boston team? I’ll hear you in the comments.

