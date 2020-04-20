Sports Q: What is the worst jersey in Boston sports history?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

What is the worst uniform in Boston sports history?

You mean besides the new Patriots unis revealed Monday?

All right, I guess they’re not that bad, even if they do look like a hybrid of some leftover XFL gear and the Houston Texans’ junior varsity jerseys. We’ll get used to them, even if the Patriots continue to resist bringing the classic late ‘70s red and white jerseys back into the rotation. Sorry, Flying Elvis, but there was no reason to ever change from the Pat Patriot days. Other than merchandising money, of course. These bad decisions are always fueled by the quest to sell merch.

The look we love, promoted to primary. Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

Advertisement

These new ones aren’t the worst in Boston sports history. They’re not even the worst in Patriots history. That dishonor belongs to the 1993-94 Patriots blue jerseys, which for some reason featured red numbers and letters. Those used to drive radio voice Gil Santos nuts when he was trying to identify whether it was No. 82 Vincent Brisby or No. 83 Michael Timpson that just caught a Drew Bledsoe dart.

Anyway, the worst jerseys I’ve ever seen in Boston sports are those hideous gray sleeved ones that the Celtics began wearing in the 2014-15 season. The Celtics have truly classic and classy jerseys. The gray ones marked the first time they’d worn a jersey with a main color other than green or white. So boring and dull. When the alternate jersey is far worse than your regular jersey, maybe that’s a sign that you shouldn’t have an alternate jersey.

What does everyone else think? What is the worst uniform in Boston sports history? I’ll hear you in the comments.