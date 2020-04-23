Sports Q: What do you want the Patriots to do in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

What do you want the Patriots to do in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Well, it seems to me the ideal outcome in this draft is something similar to what happened 10 years ago. The Patriots have the No. 23 pick this year. In 2010, they entered the draft with pick No. 22, but traded it to Denver for the No. 24 overall pick and a fourth-rounder via San Francisco. Then they traded the No. 24 pick and their own fourth-rounder to Dallas for the No. 27 pick and a third-rounder.

Those who wanted the Patriots to take a receiver in the first round that year were probably disappointed. Denver took Demaryius Thomas No. 22 overall, and Dallas took Dez Bryant at 24. Both became excellent players.

But the Patriots got a great player too in future Patriots Hall of Famer Devin McCourty at No. 27. The extra picks they gained along the way either couldn’t play (they took Taylor Price in the third round) or could play but turned into a murderous psychopath (fourth-rounder Aaron Hernandez). But the idea was right – get a player you want in the first round while accumulating a few more lottery tickets.

The Patriots have found some excellent players in the middle rounds through years. They should be trying to accumulate picks in this draft while not trading back too far from where they currently stand.

Also, if they could hit on a tight end after the first round like they did in 2010, when they traded up in Rd. 2 to beat the Ravens to Rob Gronkowski, that would be swell as well.

But at least for Rd. 1, I’m rooting for the Patriots to trade down, and get both quality and quantity in this draft.

What does everyone else think? What should the Patriots do in the first round of the draft? I’ll hear you in the comments.